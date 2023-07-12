Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: covenant, Webtoon

Oni Press Publish "Queer Exorcist" Covenant Webtoon by Explodikid

Oni Press will be publishing the first print edition of Webtoon comic Covenant by LySandra Vuong (aka Explodikid) for 2024.

In advance of next week's San Diego Comic-Con, publisher announcements from Dark Horse, Boom Studios, and now Oni Press are starting to come fast and furious… we'll try to keep up. Announced earlier at io9, Oni has released word that it will be publishing the first print edition of Webtoon comic Covenant by LySandra Vuong (aka Explodikid) for release in April 2024. People at Oni Press have described this to me as "queer Constantine"… someone should probably tell them. The first of three planned print volumes for the Webtoon series that has amassed 21 million reads and 630,000 followers, Covenant is a "a slow-burn queer romance [that] explores religious faith" in the form of tattooed, gun-wielding exorcists who have lost their faith in both God and the priesthood, but continue to dutifully battle a plague of demons nevertheless.

Here's the official synopsis from Oni:

In a world where priests are decked out in holy tattoos and brandish machine guns in the face of demons, a powerful exorcist and a mysterious boy cross paths…in a college classroom. Erza's faith is waning when God intervenes and sends him on a mission to protect Sunny, an outwardly normal human, from demonic forces. Looks can be deceiving, however, as Sunny proves to have hidden secrets and a bloody past nipping at his heels. Between Erza's sunny sarcasm, and Sunny's closed-off distant demeanor, the two struggle to find any common ground to bridge the gap. Yet, as much as the two bicker and retain distance, neither can help but be drawn to the other. With his church under scrutiny and the threat of war on the horizon, will Ezra find his conviction in time to keep Sunny safe? Will Sunny even accept his help? Or will they both suffer the consequences?

Following in the footsteps of other Webtoon–to-print hits like Lore Olympus, will Covenant be the next Webtoon to hit to convert its millions-strong following into loyal patrons of comic shops and bookstores? CreatorLySandra Vuong is bullish on the prospects:

"Covenant is an unconventional comic. It's supernatural, a little blasphemous, a little sexy, and unapologetically queer… A few years ago, in a time where many publishers still frowned upon manga-inspired art styles, I thought the only place for my story would be the wild west of webcomics, where all sorts of wacky and weird comics live. To see Covenant coming to print, to bookstores, to a physical format, with such an amazing publisher as Oni Press is beyond my wildest dreams."

We understand that Vuong will also be appearing in San Diego on Oni's behalf and discussing Webtoon at the publisher's "Oni Press: Counterculture for Comic Culture" panel on Thursday, July 20th. Covenant loyalists: start lining up now? Look for more news breaking from Oni Press and other fellow publishers in advance of San Diego in the days to come.

