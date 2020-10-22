Online Comic Store SUBaCOMIC Launches As Real Actual Shop In Peebles

In May 2017, the Glasgow-based SUBaCOMIC comic book subscriptions website and eBay Shop was launched, owned by the folks who own Red Hot Comics in Glasgow. This year in April, as comic stores began to shut down, they launched SUBaCOMIC as a full retail website. As of this week, they have gone one step further.

They have launched SUBaCOMIC as a fully-blown comic book store in its own right, in the Scottish Borders town of Peebles in Peebleshire. Which is pretty much out in the sticks – Peebles has a population of 9000.

But, as we have learnt of late, it's the comic book stores that are not in city centres that are burgeoning right now, as more and more people work from home. Peebles is home to many people who commute – or used to at least – to Edinburgh. And it maybe makes more sense opening a shop here than in that city. And after establishing the brand name through lockdown, coming out of it with a new retail store is a bold, confident move – and the likes of which the people of Peebles have never seen before.

Their address is SUBaCOMIC Peeples, 42a Northgate, Peebles, EH45 8BZ, and are open from 10am to 5pm, Mondays to Wednesdays. Here's how they are looking.

Okay, more about Peebles. Initially a market town, Peebles played a role in the woollen industry of the Borders during the 19th and early-20th centuries. Most mills closed by the 1960s, although the last one remained open until 2015. In the mid-to-late 19th-century health tourism flourished, centring on hydropathic establishments, which over time morphed into a hotel format, with Peebles Hydro Hotel being one of the few survivors of that era. Notable buildings in the town include the Old Parish Church of Peebles and Neidpath Castle. The oldest building in Peebles is the tower of St Andrew's Church, founded in 1195. Another ancient church in the town is the Cross Kirk, founded in 1261. The annual local festival in Peebles is called the Beltane, which culminates with the crowning of the Beltane Queen (a girl chosen from one of three local primary schools) along with her court, including the likes of the First and Second Courtiers, Sword Bearer and Standard Bearer; on the steps in front of the parish church. The adult principal of the festival is the Cornet, a local young man chosen by the organising committee on a basis of being considered worthy of representing the town, who then carries the town standard for a year. We look forward to seeing how SUBaCOMIC will get involved in the festivities,

