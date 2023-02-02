Onofrio Bramante & Studio Barbato From Hexagon Comics In February Hexagon is publishing The Lord Of The Depths #2 with Commander Neptune and Patrol Of The Depths drawn by the late Onofrio Bramante and Studio Barbato.

Hexagon Comics USA continues to put back into print European comics, mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. And repackaging work by familiar names in American comics before they made it big. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. And for February that means The Lord Of The Depths #2 with Commander Neptune and Patrol Of The Depths drawn by the late Onofrio Bramante and Studio Barbato.

Onofrio Bramante, educated as a classical painter, is best known for his comics work in the fifties and sixties, including Piccolo Crockett, Falco Bianco and Jean Lafitte, as well as Italian Disney comics. Studio Barbato was the art studio set up by Carlo Cedroni that employed Luciano Bernasconi.

THE LORDS OF THE DEPTHS #2: COMMANDER NEPTUNE / PATROL OF THE DEPTHS

COMMANDER NEPTUNE: Art by Onofrio Bramante; PATROL OF THE DEPTHS: Art by Studio Barbato.

Cover by Alfredo Macall.

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 98 p. b&w

ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-185-5

US$12.95

Underwater heroes and amphibian characters from Jules Verne's famous rogue submariner, Captain Nemo and his myriad imitators, to Marvel's Sub-Mariner and DC's Aquaman (1941), have always proved popular with comic book aficionados. Hexagon Comics introduced their own "Lords of the Depths" in six series, which we have sampled in three issues. This is the second. In this volume, meet: Commander Neptune (1965), the leader of ABYSS, a special underwater commando of the International Oceanic Force, who leads the powerful, sophisticated submarine, the Arethuse. The Patrol of the Depths (1975), an organization founded by Professor Jean Monnier, comprised of spelunkers and geologists Terry Bronx and Sandy Crown; Native American Seminole Poldus, and African American Tobie Drugg.