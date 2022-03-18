Oscar Isaac's Head Wounds: Sparrow Graphic Novel Finally For June 2022

X-Men and Star Wars star Oscar Isaac announced at San Diego Comic-Con@Home 2020, a new graphic novel he'd been developing, Head Wounds: Sparrow. A project that had come from Isaac, Bob Johnson and John Alvey, who have been friends since childhood, and was inspired by a dream of Johnson's that came following his diagnosis with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The story centers around Leo Guidry, a cop with a "psychic head wound" that pushes him to uncover new empathy that can help him survive a war between angels, devils and everything in between. That the graphic novel would be written by Brian Buccellato with art by Christian Ward, working from Johnson and Alvey's direction. That the project was developed by Isaac for his production company Mad Gene and Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment. And that Head Wounds: Sparrow would be available online and in stores early 2021.

It was not, One year later at San Diego Comic-Con@Home 2021, Oscar Isaac was back with the latest. That it would be published by Legendary Comics and in comic stores for the autumn of 2021. It was not.

But now Legendary Comics have actually solicited the graphic novel. With a firm publication date of the 22nd of June, in the Legendary Comcis solicitations below. And just in time for the very much in-person San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

HEAD WOUNDS SPARROW HC GN

LEGENDARY COMICS

APR221632

(W) Brian Buccellato, Robert Johnson, John Alvey (A) Christian Ward

No one would call Leo a good person, much less a good cop. But when his best friend is shot in front of him, he wakes up with a hole in his own head that only he can see, and a host of mysterious strangers calling on him for action. Most people go about their daily lives ignoring or unable to see the divine battle for Good and Evil raging around them, but it has just become very very real for Leo. As angels and demons vie for the fate of humanity, he must choose a side or risk seeing everyone and everything he has ever known destroyed as the stakes get higher and higher. As Leo sees the true faces of the people around him he must decide: will he do what's best for him alone, or follow a higher purpose?

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 24.99