Other Ever Afters, Melanie Gillman's Queer Fairy Tale Graphic Novel

Other Ever Afters is a new graphic novel by comic creator and scholar Melanie Gillman, a collection of feminist, queer original fairy tales. Other Ever Afters asks the question: what if the monsters, mermaids, and witchy old women in fairy tales all found the happily ever afters they deserve? It will be published in the autumn of 2022. Gillman tweeted out the news, saying "HEY EVERYONE! You've been asking me for this for *years*, and I am beyond thrilled to announce it's finally gonna happen: @RHKidsGraphic is publishing a collection of my queer fairy tale comics!! Featuring 4 old faves from 24 hour comic days past, plus 3 BRAND NEW stories! I'll have more info to share in the coming months, but for now: this book has been an absolute DREAM to work on, and I can't wait for y'all to see it next fall! In the meanwhile, if you wanna revisit the 4 older stories, you can find 'em all on my tumblr." And indeed you can, with Sweetrock, The King's Forest, Hsthete, and The Fish Wife right here.

Melanie Gillman is an queer non-binary cartoonist, illustrator, and lecturer, specializing in LGBTQ comics for Young Adult readers, including the webcomic As the Crow Flies about a 13-year-old African American queer girl who finds herself at an all-white Christian backpacking camp, and received the Stonewall Book Award Honor in 2018. Their comics have been published by Boom! Studios, Iron Circus Comics, Lion Forge Comics, Slate, VICE, Prism Comics, Northwest Press, and The Nib. Gillman has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder and a Master of Fine Arts from the Center for Cartoon Studies. Gillman's first graphic novel Smbitten – about lesbians, swing-dancing, fancy hats, and vampires – was produced as part of their Masters thesis at the Center for Cartoon Studies. Gillman began teaching Professional Practices at the California College of the Arts (CCA) in 2015, and was later appointed Senior Lecturer in Comics. They teach courses at the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design and the Art Students' League of Denver, and have been a writing fellow with the Tulsa Artist Fellowship program since 2017.

Other Ever Afters was bought by Gina Gagliano while she was still at Random House Graphic Melanie Gillman's agent on the deal was Jen Linnan at Linnan Literary.