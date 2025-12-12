Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide #55 Out At The End Of February 2026

Article Summary The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide #55 finally set to release on February 25, 2026, after major delays.

Delays tied to Diamond Comic Distributors’ bankruptcy, but Gemstone Publishing remains under Steve Geppi.

Price Guide covers Golden Age to modern comics, and is itself a sought-after collectible by comic fans.

Published yearly in multiple formats and variants, Overstreet has led comic book pricing since 1970.

The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide #55 (hardcover and softcover) and the oversized version, The Big, Big Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide #55, will finally be released on the 25th of February, 2026. Gemstone stated, "Our thanks to those of you who stuck with us during this difficult transition." The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide is an annually published comic book price guide which has, or at least had, a strong reputation when it came to grading and pricing collectable comic books. It also happens to be owned by Steve Geppi, the former owner of Diamond Comic Distributors, which is still undergoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy, not without controversy. However, the sale excluded "Gemstone Publishing, Diamond International Galleries" as well as other assets owned by "any relative of Steven A. Geppi by third level of consanguinity, current and former spouses of Steven A. Geppi." So it is still owned by Geppi. The latest edition of The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide was scheduled to be released on the 23rd of July, 2025, traditionally in conjunction with San Diego Comic-Con.

But it did not. Instead, its release date was delayed until the 26th of November, with the following statement "Due to the bankruptcy of our former sister company, Diamond Comic Distributors, The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide #55 (hardcover and soft cover) and The Big, Big Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide #55 are now scheduled for release on Wednesday, November 26. Additional updates will be posted in the coming weeks." It didn't come out then either. Now, seven months later, it has a new date. Hopefully it will make it this time…

The Overstreet Price Guide was founded in 1970 by Robert M. Overstreet as a guide for fellow fans of Golden Age and Silver Age comics, later expanding to cover virtually the entire history of American comics publication back to Victorian times. It itself has become a collectable item, and lists values for past editions. The Price Guide is published in four formats: hardcover, softcover, a larger, ring-bound edition and an electronic edition, with variant covers – or at least it will be come November. In 1994, Overstreet sold his business to Steve Geppi's Gemstone Publishing, but has continued to write for the book since.

