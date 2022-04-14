Pacific Rim's Travis Beacham Launches Impact Winter Comic Book

The Audible series Impact Winter from Travis Beacham of Pacific Rim and Carnival Row is getting a comic book prequel from Image/Skybound drawn by Stephen Green, coloured by Matt Hollingsworth and lettered by AndWorld Design.

The epic tale of darkness and light will feature many of the characters made beloved in the heart-stopping audio drama, as well as the first appearance of an important character that has not been introduced in the audio series. The 40-page extra-length issue takes place several years prior to the events in the audio series—one year since a comet hit Earth, inflicting an "impact winter" and blotting out the sun. Now, the world is a dark, cold landscape ruled by vampires.

In the British countryside, a band of survivors has formed a resistance in the fallout shelter of a medieval castle. Among them is Darcy, a young, headstrong fighter waiting for her chance to prove she can be on the front lines. But when that opportunity comes, Darcy will come face to face with the true horrors of this new world.

"We are so excited to be expanding the epic world of Impact Winter into comic books, and working on this prequel with both Travis and Stephen has been a fantastic experience," said Amanda LaFranco, Editor at Skybound. "If you're new to the world of Impact Winter, Darcy's journey will pull you in and make you want to stick around for more. And if you're already a fan, this story will shine a light on details that have been brewing since Episode One. It's a story you do not want to miss!"

"For me, the fun thing about Impact Winter is that it can be so many things all at once—fantasy, folklore, gothic horror, post-apocalyptic drama," added Beacham. "It's a huge sandbox, with lots of shadowy corners to explore. This story is really just the beginning."

The drama from Audible, Skybound Entertainment, and Anonymous Content debuted in February as the #1 Audible Plus bestseller across categories and the #1 Audible fiction bestseller in its week of launch.

Skybound and Audible have previously announced that the Image/Skybound comic book series Gasolina created by Skybound's SVP, Editor-in-Chief Sean Mackiewicz and Niko Walter will be adapted for audio as part of Audible's upcoming narrative slate.

Impact Winter #1 will be published on Wednesday, the 6th of July, 2022.