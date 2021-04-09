Paco Medina Joins Children Of The Atom Early In May With #3

Children Of The Atom was the much-delayed X-Men kiddiwinks series by Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang, with a cameo in Marvel's Voices and a pandemic-length delay to the first issue. It also had to be rewritten and redrawn a little, with digital versions differing from print versions – at least initially. But if anyone finds the earlier-printed version that had to be pulped there are reportedly even bigger changes.

The second issue is out next week, but solicitations for the third issue are needing a little more amendment. Paco Medina, known for New X-Men, Deadpool, Ultimate X-Men, Suicide Squad, Star-Lord, Fantastic Four, US Avengers, Nova, New Avengers, Avengers, Venom, New Warriors, X-Men, Wolverine And Deadpool and Contest Of Champions, was solicited as replacing Bernard Chang on issue 4, but it looks like he will be coming onto the series as artist earlier with #3 as well. Could this be more than the one-issue fill-in that it previously looked like?

Here are all the upcoming solicitations for the series, including amends, so far.

CHILDREN OF ATOM #2

MARVEL COMICS

MAR200890

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Bernard Chang (CA) R. B. Silva

BREAKOUT!

A local prison riot is quickly turning into an escape and the only ones who can stop them are a bunch of high schoolers?! The strangest teens of all are on the case! Guest-starring the Avengers!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 14, 2021 SRP: $3.99

CHILDREN OF ATOM #3

MARVEL COMICS

APR200893

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Paco Medina (CA) Bernard Chang

ORIGIN REVEALED! Who are the X-Men's sidekicks behind the masks? Meanwhile, a brand new alternative medicine is changing lives at school, but who's recruiting the victims – I mean patients?

Rated T+ In Shops: May 05, 2021 SRP: $3.99

CHILDREN OF ATOM #4

MARVEL COMICS

APR210804

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Paco Medina (CA) R. B. Silva

DREAMS DIE YOUNG!

Krakoa is opening its doors for the Hellfire Gala?! Sounds like the perfect opportunity for the Children of the Atom kids to visit. After all, Krakoa is their home…right? What could stop them? Or rather, who…

32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 09, 2021 SRP: $3.99