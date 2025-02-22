Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged:

Knights, Points & Crimson Justice in Mad Cave May 2025 Solicits

Pale Knight #1, Vanishing Point #1, and Whatever Happened to the Crimson Justice? #1 in Mad Cave Studios' May 2025 solicits and solicitations

Mad Cave Studios' May 2025 solicits and solicitations, including Maverick and PaperCutz, include the launches of Pale Knight #1 by Peter Milligan and Val Rodrigues, Vanishing Point #1 by Mark Russell and Juan Doe, and Whatever Happened to the Crimson Justice? #1 by Frank Tieri and Inaki Miranda, as well as another cover for L.A. Strong: A Charity Comic for Victims of the Los Angeles Fires. And more Dick Tracy, Gatchaman, Flash Gordon and Defenders of the Earth.

WHEN TRAGEDY STRIKES, WE STAND TOGETHER.

L.A. STRONG (JUAN DOE VARIANT): A CHARITY COMIC FOR VICTIMS OF THE LOS ANGELES FIRES

The comic book industry pulls together to support fellow creators who lost homes to the tragic 2025 Los Angeles fires with this benefit anthology special. Featuring contributions from Brian Azzarello, Brian Michael Bendis, Christos Gage, Frank Tieri, Jimmy Palmiotti, Jody Houser, Marv Wolfman, Olivia Cuartero-Briggs, Sina Grace, Steve Orlando, Agnes Garbowska, Alex Cormack, Amanda Conner, Christian Ward, Geraldo Borges, Ian Churchill, Michael Avon Oeming, Salvador Larroca, and many, many more. Together, as a community, we can be LA strong for one another! 100% of the profits will be donated for relief efforts.

AUTHORS: VARIOUS

ARTISTS: VARIOUS

COLORISTS: VARIOUS

LETTERERS: VARIOUS

COVER ARTIST: JUAN DOE

PLEASE NOTE: Lunar previously offered this special charity comic with an Ian Churchill cover as a "New to Order" Item with the Product Code 1224MA843. We are proudly offering this Juan Doe variant to ensure retailers do not miss this special opportunity to support relief efforts in Los Angeles.

RELEASE DATE: MAY 7, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 14, 2025

PAGES: 56 FULL COLOR

$9.99 TEEN+

VANISHING POINT #1 (OF 6)

THE FIRST OF SIX JOURNEYS… INTO THE UNKNOWN! In "Screams", the captain of a mining ship goes on a ten year solo mission to the Jupiter Asteroid Belt where he makes a horrifying discovery! The brainchild of Mark Russell, Vanishing Point is an anthology series of short stories that are part science fiction and part existential horror, with an exceptional roster of artists tackling each tale. These are stories with a twist in which the twist is not the point of the story, but a beginning point from which to ask what it means to be alive.

AUTHOR: MARK RUSSELL

ARTIST: JUAN DOE

LETTERER: CARLOS M. MANGUAL

COVER A: CHRISTIAN WARD

COVER B: JUAN DOE

RELEASE DATE: MAY 7, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 14, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE CRIMSON JUSTICE? #1 (OF 5)

WEAR A MASK, SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES. There was a time that when the Red Alert shone in the sky, Empire City's greatest hero, the Crimson Justice, would answer the call. But now it's been years and neither he– nor his sidekick Reddy, nor their psychotic arch foe, Dr. Mayhem– have been seen since the Great Empire City Hospital Fire decades ago. What happened that fateful night? Did they all die? But if that's the case, who or what is this Dr. Mayhem who's reappeared in the modern day, brutally murdering Commissioner Thomas Kent and challenging the Justice to return? Is that possible? Does the Crimson Justice still live? And if so, what could have made him disappear and abandon his crimson hood in the first place? Join the Eisner nominated team of Frank Tieri and Inaki Miranda (Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons, Harley Quinn, Catwoman) as they unravel the mystery in this 5-issue series of heroes and villains—and the consequences of being either.

AUTHOR: FRANK TIERI

ARTIST: INAKI MIRANDA

COLORIST: EVA DE LA CRUZ

LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

COVER A: INAKI MIRANDA

COVER B: DAN PANOSIAN

RELEASE DATE: MAY 21, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 28, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 MATURE

THE PALE KNIGHT #1 (OF 6)

A HORRIFYING DESCENT INTO A PHANTASMAGORICAL HELL. England, 1349. Sir Hugh de Grey, the Pale Knight, returns from war to find a land ravaged by the Black Death, and his son dying of the plague. When he prays to God to save his son's life, it is not God who answers–but Death himself. And Death is willing to cut a deal.

AUTHOR: PETER MILLIGAN

ARTIST: VAL RODRIGUES

COLORIST: CRISTIANE PETER

LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

COVER A: NICK MARINKOVICH

COVER B: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

RELEASE DATE: MAY 28, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 5, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 MATURE

SUNDER VOL. 1: SMALL BEGINNINGS (ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL)

GREAT THINGS COME FROM SMALL BEGINNINGS!

When a mysterious book appears in the library of a young monk named Zeek, he must embark on a quest to find its rightful owner. Unbeknownst to him, another has been searching for this very book for a long time, sending his minions across the known planets and using dark magic to find it at all costs. When this evil figure realizes the manuscript has finally resurfaced, it sets events in motion that will send Zeek on an adventure unlike anything he could have ever imagined–leading Zeek to discover his true identity and destiny.

AUTHOR & ARTIST: PIERRE-ALEXANDRE COMTOIS

COLORIST: MARK ENGLERT

LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN

RELEASE DATE: MAY 7, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 14, 2025

PAGES: 168 FULL COLOR

$19.99 TEEN



DICK TRACY #10 (ONGOING)

WHO IS THE BLANK? As the city grapples with a spree killer expanding his reach from two-bit thugs to innocent bystanders, Dick Tracy must use every tool available to figure out the true identity of The Blank–before the unthinkable happens and the killer targets someone within Tracy's inner circle. The noir-reimagining of DICK TRACY continues to surprise and shock readers new and old, as the second arc of the series reaches its fever pitch.

AUTHORS: ALEX SEGURA & MICHAEL MORECI

ARTIST: GERALDO BORGES

COLORIST: MARK ENGLERT

LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL

COVER A: GERALDO BORGES

COVER B: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

RELEASE DATE: MAY 14, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 21, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN

GATCHAMAN #10 (ONGOING)

The final battle! Can the ancient teachings of Atrena and the Science Ninja Team's machinery hold up against Galactor's cutting-edge technology? A mech battle determines the fate of all!

AUTHOR: CULLEN BUNN

ARTIST: CHRIS BATISTA

INKER: SABRINA CINTRON

COLORIST: CARLOS LOPEZ

LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN

COVER B: CHRIS BATISTA

INKER: SABRINA CINTRON

COLORIST: TOM CHU

RELEASE DATE: MAY 14, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 21, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN

GATCHAMAN: ONLY ONE EARTH #4 (OF 4)

While Galactor's murderous robots wage war on the International Science Organization, a much more secret, much more sinister plan unfurls–and the repercussions may very well destroy the Science Ninja Team!

AUTHOR: TOMMY LEE EDWARDS

ARTIST: NUNO PLATI

COLORIST: GIADA MARCHISIO

LETTERER: JOHN WORKMAN

RELEASE DATE: MAY 28, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 5, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN

FLASH GORDON #9 (ONGOING)

The spacefaring and action-packed adventures continue! A long-awaited reunion turns into a deadly trap as someone from Flash's past reveals their true intent! Can ANYONE be trusted?

AUTHOR: JEREMY ADAMS

ARTIST: TOM DERENICK

COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE

LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO

COVER A: WILL CONRAD

COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER B: DJORDJE DJOKOVIC

RELEASE DATE: MAY 14, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 21, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN

DEFENDERS OF THE EARTH #7 (OF 8)

With Seven Nations on the brink of surrender to the ruthless Kro-Tan, Lothar and his ex-wife race to unite the fractured leaders, while Flash faces an impossible choice: save the world or the woman he loves.

AUTHOR: DAN DIDIO

ARTIST: JIM CALAFIORE

COLORIST: JUANCHO VELEZ

LETTERER: CARLOS M. MANGUAL

COVER A: JIM CALAFIORE

COVER B: MARIKA CRESTA

COLORIST: ARTHUR HESLI

RELEASE DATE: MAY 21, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 28, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

BLADE FORGER #3 (OF 5)

How do you change the fate of a world? How do you fulfill an impossible promise? The prophecy speaks of two paths. One ends in the death of Owada and the ascension of Crimson Mask as the new emperor. The other we must discover, for it is the one that Owada's battle-blade has chosen. One thing is certain…both paths lead to blood and death.

AUTHORS: INAKI MIRANDA & ROY MIRANDA

ARTIST: INAKI MIRANDA

COLORIST: EVA DE LA CRUZ

LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

RELEASE DATE: MAY 7, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 14, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN

BLADE FORGER #1 SECOND PRINTING

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

The debut issue of BLADE FORGER, back by popular demand in a Second Printing! The discovery of CORUM, a never seen before energy source, led to a bloody world war for its control. After years of destruction, the Lords of the Lands agreed to negotiate a ceasefire for lasting peace. The BLADE FORGERS TREATY was born from that meeting. This treaty established that the mining of Corum would be centralized through one government, led by a neutral Emperor. The Emperor would have to be a BLADE FORGER, a mystical swordsman, and claim the title in a tournament called The Tournament of the Five Rings. Every five years Blade Forgers from every corner of the Empire would fight for the possibility of becoming the new Emperor. A young Blade Forger named Owada challenges the Emperor in the name of the forsaken people. This is the story of what happens next.

AUTHORS: INAKI MIRANDA & ROY MIRANDA

ARTIST: INAKI MIRANDA

COLORIST: EVA DE LA CRUZ

LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

RELEASE DATE: MAY 7, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 14, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

CRUSH DEPTH #3 (OF 5)

Becca and Shailene are on the run from General Cho and the horrifying monster he controls. What mysteries and monsters of Mt. Denali will start to reveal themselves? Buckle up, our heroines are about to meet some truly strange creatures. But what does The Dark Pyramid have to do with them? And where the heck is Hookie?

AUTHOR: PAUL TOBIN

ARTIST: PJ HOLDEN

COLORIST: SARA COLELLA

LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO

RELEASE DATE: MAY 28, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 5, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

DARK EMPTY VOID #5 (OF 5)

A shared dream? A mass nightmare? A vision of the future? A newly discovered landmass formed atop the Devil's Teeth thermal vents offers both new hope and new terrors. Liana Pearson's Absolution crewmates are experiencing strange neurological phenomena and find themselves conjuring up mutually shared images and finishing each other's sentences. While Liana wrestles with her growing fear, Kate Barron has gone missing…Breathe Deep!

AUTHOR: ZACK KAPLAN

ARTIST: CHRIS SHEHAN

COLORIST: FRANCESCO SEGALA

LETTERER: ANDWORLD'S JUSTIN BIRCH

RELEASE DATE: MAY 28, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 5, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

DARK PYRAMID #3 (OF 5)

The end is here. Now fully committed to helping Art at any costs, Joy charts a daring path through the deadly creature's hive, past the point of no return, and into the black hole itself, where she will confront the final mysteries of this wonderous phenomenon and find out once and for all, why a human stranger came out of this black hole.

AUTHORS: TIM DANIEL & DAVID "DB" ANDRY

ARTIST: ALEX SANCHEZ

COLORIST: KURT MICHAEL RUSSELL

LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH

RELEASE DATE: MAY 21, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 28, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

EXIT CITY (TRADE PAPERBACK)

In Exit City, there's a thin line between good and evil, and Detectives McCormick and Miller are about to find out the hard way. When they come to the scene of a brutal accident, it becomes clear that the Major Crimes division was called in for a reason. With minimal evidence, McCormick and Miller must work together through a web of seedy criminals, genetic experiments, and a crooked government. But that's not the only thing standing in their way, McCormick is hiding a secret that would make anyone question his capabilities.

AUTHOR: MARK LONDON

ARTIST: KARL MOSTERT

COLORIST: DAVID BARON

LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

COVER ARTIST: RAYMUND BERMUDEZ

COVER COLORIST: SEBASTIAN CHENG

RELEASE DATE: MAY 14, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 21, 2025

PAGES: 88 FULL COLOR

$17.99 TEEN+

FAR DOWN BELOW #2 (OF 6)

Forced to descend further beneath the earth as the house fire rages above and blocks their only exit, Brian and Jeff–and a strange, new companion–discover a subterranean wonder. Meanwhile, on the surface, their parents race to find where their sons may have disappeared.

AUTHOR: CHRISTOPHER CONDON

ARTIST: GEGÊ SCHALL

LETTERER: NATHAN KEMPF

COVER ARTIST: JACOB PHILLIPS

RELEASE DATE: MAY 7, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 14, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN

GALAXY OF MADNESS #9 (OF 10)

Vigil seems to have finally been reunited with her long-lost parents! But at what cost?! Will this reunion bring with it the closure she so desperately needs? There are still many questions that she desperately needs answered and only one man who can help her…it's a journey across a mad galaxy to the man she once thought of as her father, Odysseus Rex.

AUTHOR: MAGDALENE VISAGGIO

ARTIST: VICTOR SANTOS

LETTERER: MORGAN MARTINEZ

COVER ARTIST: MICHAEL AVON OEMING

COVER COLORIST: TAKI SOMA

RELEASE DATE: MAY 28, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 5, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

KILL TRAIN #5 (OF 5)

Trapped between a surviving assassin and the butchers awaiting them at the train yard, Vanessa and an unexpected companion must find a way to get off the final train car before it reaches the end of the line. Don't miss the gutwrenching last issue of this terrifying thrill ride.

AUTHOR: OLIVIA CUARTERO-BRIGGS

ARTIST: MARTINA NIOSI

COLORIST: SIMONE D'ANGELO

LETTERER: BECCA CAREY

COVER ARTIST: SKYLAR PATRIDGE

RELEASE DATE: MAY 7, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 14, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

LONG COLD WINTER (TRADE PAPERBACK)

AUTHOR: FRANCESCA PERILLO

ARTIST: STEFANO CARDOSELLI

COLORIST: LORENZO SCARAMELLA

LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN

RELEASE DATE: MAY 28, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 5, 2025

PAGES: 88 FULL COLOR

$17.99 TEEN

In the not-too-distant future, the air on Earth has become unbreathable. However, a

multinational company called Air Co. has constructed generators that provide oxygen

for those who can afford it. Peace Dog, a desperate ex-soldier, who has been willing

to do anything to obtain breathable air is haunted by his past and hunted by bounty

hunters, though, he may have found a way out of his current predicament by helping

a mysterious robot child escape the dangerous and congested city. But, someone

from his past has no intention of letting him leave…alive

MURDER KINGDOM (TRADE PAPERBACK)

AUTHOR: JOE HARRIS

ARTIST: RUSSELL OLSON

LETTERER: CARLOS M. MANGUAL

COVER ARTIST: MARK CHIARELLO

RELEASE DATE: MAY 21, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 28, 2025

PAGES: 112 FULL COLOR

$17.99 TEEN+

You must be this tall…to DIE! Once upon a time, in a strange land called Florida, a masked psycho starts murdering cast members of the Storybook Kingdom theme park in ways identical to the gory original Grimms' Fairy Tales. Princess-turned-detective Tanith is the only person who can unmask the killer before she and her friends are all Dying Unhappily Never After!

PAST TIME #2 (OF 5)

AUTHOR: FRED VAN LENTE

ARTIST: CHRIS PANDA

LETTERER: BECCA CAREY

COVER ARTIST: PAULINA GANUCHEAU

RELEASE DATE: MAY 14, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 21, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN

POP KILL #3 (OF 4)

The beautiful Dina Delux, a scientist in the Fizz division at Popso Cola is on the verge of creating a formula that will make soda 50% fizzier, keeping it carbonated longer than any other brand on the market. Popso's main rival Fizz One Cola hears the rumors about the discovery, and they activate their best man, Jon Pyle, to take care of the situation. His orders are to convince Dina to switch sides, and if that fails, to eliminate her.

AUTHORS: JIMMY PALMIOTTI & DAVE JOHNSON

ARTIST: JUAN SANTACRUZ

COLORIST: BRIAN REBER

LETTERER: SEAN KONOT

COVER: DAVE JOHNSON

COVER: ADAM HUGHES

RELEASE DATE: MAY 7, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 14, 2025

PAGES: 36 FULL COLOR

$6.99 MATURE

PRAIRIE GODS (TRADE PAPERBACK)

Created by the artist of Nottingham, PRAIRIE GODS is The Twilight Zone meets Sin City with a B-Movie feel, featuring five self-contained stories of supernatural events in the small prairie town of Broadacres: a champion race car driver has a high speed duel with the Devil; a seemingly immortal sheriff hunts a dangerous criminal; a soldier on the battlefield encounters a visitor from out of this world; a tour guide and treasure hunter pursue a deadly myth into an abandoned mine; and a test pilot must escape a fiery crash and a very large, very hungry wolf. Small town life just got a little stranger.

AUTHOR & ARTIST: SHANE CONNERY VOLK

LETTERER: BECCA CAREY

RELEASE DATE: MAY 21, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 28, 2025

PAGES: 128 FULL COLOR

$17.99 MATURE

SPECTRUM #6 (OF 6)

Through the looking-glass, Melody and Ada have found Leon, Ada's father–memory shattered and aged beyond his years. Simultaneously, Echo descends upon Melody and Ada like some kind of glam-rock kaiju—and she plans on shattering more than their memories. Melody and Ada will need the help of a century's worth of artists and anarchists if they hope to survive!

AUTHOR: RICK QUINN

ARTIST & LETTERER: DAVE CHISHOLM

RELEASE DATE: MAY 28, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 5, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN

STRING (TRADE PAPERBACK)

Yoon-Sook Namgung is a 25-year-old Korean-American woman with the remarkable ability to see two types of "strings" connecting various people. The first is blue and stretches between sexual partners. The second—dark black—connects murderers and their victims. If you have a murder that needs solving, Yoon can help. Worried your partner is cheating on you? Yoon can literally SEE the connections. Yoon's life—for all the drama and constant TMI—is good, at least until the day she notices a string, a BLACK string, connected to… herself! This means she'll either soon murder someone, or be murdered herself! So…dang. Which one?

AUTHOR: PAUL TOBIN

ARTIST: CARLOS JAVIER OLIVARES

COLORIST: SARA COLELLA

LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO

RELEASE DATE: MAY 14, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 21, 2025

PAGES: 120 FULL COLOR

$17.99 MATURE

SARAH & DARAH — ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL

BEST FRENEMIES FOREVER.

Scandals and heartache are coming to the prestigious Placeside High where only the best of the best attend. As senior year is about to start and the graduates embark on their futures, with some attending college and others focusing on burgeoning careers, Darah has returned for senior year and will start a war against her rival, her former best friend, Sarah. Tempers flare and the truth is revealed in this compelling high school drama. At age 12, Darah, the exiled daughter of Thomas Benson, the butler of The Havenmeyers, returns after five years to seek revenge on Sarah Havenmeyer, the girl who "destroyed" her life. It was Sarah's misinformation that made her parents exile Darah to Alaska where she had no life whatsoever. Now, Darah has returned, and the school has erupted in a frenzy–isn't Darah The Placeside Pyro? Why has she returned? Sarah won't let anyone get between her and her esteemed social standing. But as it turns out, Darah won't back down from a fight, and she is ready to destroy Sarah by knocking her off her social pedestal…and telling everyone the truth.

AUTHOR: DAVID PINCKNEY

ARTIST: PIA PRADO

LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

RELEASE DATE: MAY 14, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 21, 2025

PAGES: 208 FULL COLOR

$14.99 YOUNG ADULT

INDIGO (ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL)

Ella is a reporter for an occult magazine, living what appears to be a normal life. She's not the best at getting along with people, but she has the special ability to sometimes know what other people are thinking. She also possesses an extreme sensibility which enables her to communicate with plants and animals. One day, Ella learns of the strange death of her college professor and beloved mentor, who seems to have committed suicide by starving to death. Instinct draws Ella to investigate the real cause of the professor's death, which gradually unfolds a series of mysterious incidents which surpass Ella's wildest imagination. As she investigates further, Ella encounters people who slowly guide her closer to the truth, which causes alternate forces to try and stop her pursuit. With help, Ella overcomes all odds, and in the process discovers she must fulfill her destiny and decide the fate of humanity, Earth…and the universe.

AUTHOR: CHI-HO KWONG

ARTIST: CHI-KIT KWONG

LETTERER: CHARLES PRITCHETT

Mad Cave Studios is thrilled to present Nakama Press, your gateway to global storytelling! Nakama Press brings the vibrant worlds of manga, manhwa, manfra, and manhua to readers everywhere, celebrating timeless traditions while embracing bold innovation. With a mission to build bridges between cultures and inspire connection, Nakama Press isn't just publishing stories—it's fostering a community of creators, readers, and companions who shape the future together.

RELEASE DATE: MAY 21, 2025

FOC DATE: APRIL 28, 2025

PAGES: 216

$10.99 B&W

LOST IN THE FUTURE VOL. 2: TRAPPED

The future is no walk in the park… as our five young friends are about to find out once more! With the help of the Knights Templar, our heroes have made another jump through time in an attempt to return to the present and their families. Something has gone wrong, however, as they find themselves somewhere else in the future. It's a savage, ravaged world, where the survivors face a daily fight for survival against gangs of teenage hooligans. Mei, Driss, and the others decide to join an outpost of the resistance at an old theme park as they come to grips with a frightening new reality and try to find a way home… before it's too late!

Creative Team:

Written by Damián

Art by Àlex Fuentes

Territory: World

Format: 6.25 x 8, 112pp., Full color Paperback

$12.99

On Sale Date: 5/7/2025

THE LOUD HOUSE: LOUDEST AND PROUDEST

Celebrate LOUD and PROUD with The Loud House and The Casagrandes! Join the fun in the world of Lincoln Loud and his 10 sisters – Lori, Leni, Luna, Lynn, Luan, Lucy, Lola, Lana, Lisa, and Lily! Luna and Lori plan the PERFECT Double date. But their ideas of "perfect" never match! Will they find a compromise? Meanwhile, Ronnie Anne's classmates Becky and Dodge find a different way to have fun at the Lucha Libre competition! Then, Lola Loud drags the competition at a masquerade pageant until something unexpected happens!

Creative Team:

by The Loud House Creative Team

Territory: US/CAN/UK

Format: 6 x 9, 64pp., Full color

Hardcover/Paperback

HC: $12.99/ PB: $7.99

On Sale Date: 5/28/2025



FLASH GORDON: THE GIRL FROM INFINITY VOL. 1

In the distant future, voyager Dale Arden discovers a shooting star — containing a girl named FLASH GORDON, Savior of the Universe! But Flash has no memory of who she is, and together, she and Dale must uncover her past, save Dale's family, and rescue the alien planet of Omnia from the clutches of the cruel Emperor Azimuth! Join the adventure of a lifetime in this gorgeous sci-fi fantasy reimagining of FLASH GORDON, written by NYT-bestseller Marguerite Bennett and illustrated by Bev Johnson!

Creative Team:

Written by Marguerite Bennett

Art by Bev Johnson

Territory: World

Format: 6 x 9, 128pp., Full color

Hardcover/Paperback

HC: $17.99/ PB: $12.99

On Sale Date: 5/21/2025

MIRACULOUS LADYBUG CHIBI VOL. 1: PIZZA PURSUIT AND OTHER CAT TALES

Spots on with everyone's favorite bugaboo, Ladybug, and her trusted partner, the purrfect Cat Noir. This dynamic hero duo is hanging out on Parisian roofs and, when they're not saving the day, they're getting into some super hijinks! What happens when Ladybug and Cat Noir share a pizza – and Cat Noir runs off with it?! All this and more in the first volume of the Miraculous Ladybug graphic novel series, influenced by the award-winning TV show and with chibi-inspired art from the Youtube shorts!

Creative Team:

Written by Josh Trujillo, Carrie Harris

Art by Lex Hobson, Ryan Jampole

Territory: US/CAN

Format: 6 x 9, 64pp., Full color

Hardcover $12.99

On Sale Date: 5/7/2025

MIRACULOUS LADYBUG CHIBI VOL. 2: CURIOSITY KICKED THE CAT AND OTHER STORIES

Ladybug and Cat Noir return for some more super-charged superhero antics. Ladybug tries to grow a flower for her crush, the part-time model Adrien Agreste. But things get a little prickly! Will Cat Noir be able to help Ladybug? Plus: Ladybug is writing a secret letter! Can Cat Noir discover what it says? All this and more in the follow-up volume of the Miraculous Ladybug graphic novel series, influenced by the award-winning TV show and with chibi art from the YouTube shorts!

Creative Team:

Written by Josh Trujillo, Carrie Harris

Art by Lex Hobson, Ryan Jampole, Brenda Hickey

Territory: US/CAN

Format: 6 x 9, 64pp., Full color

Hardcover $12.99

On Sale Date: 5/7/2025

MIRACULOUS LADYBUG CHIBI SUMMER SPECIAL

Beat the heat with France's most adorkable klutz, Marinette, and her super-alter ego, Ladybug! Marinette and her BFF, Alya, are having a picnic in the park. But suddenly a giant ant Sentimonster ruins all the food and fun! Then, our heroes are on the rooftops of Paris. When they're not fighting evilized villains and monsters, they're helping Parisians…fly kites? Lend a helping paw in this kite race! Plus: What happens when Marinette tries to buy ice cream for her crush, Adrien Agreste?

Creative Team:

Written by Carrie Harris, Amy Chase

Art by Brenda Hickey, Sophie Scruggs, Ryan Jampole

Territory: US/CAN

Format: 6 x 9, 64pp., Full color

Hardcover/Paperback

HC: $12.99/ PB: $7.99

On Sale Date: 5/28/2025

THE SMURFS ARCHIVES VOL. 2

The Smurfs Archives Volume 2 continues to publish The Smurfs in their original chronological order while featuring insightful intros and historical context from legendary Smurfologist, Matt Murray. This volume begins with the 1964 story, The Smurf King and also introduces Smurfette from the 1967 story, The Smurfette. With 304 pages of Smurf stories and insightful, historical context, this is a must-have for any Smurf fans.

Creative Team:

by Peyo

Territory: World

Format: 9.5 x 12.5, 304pp., Full color

Hardcover $39.99

On Sale Date: 5/14/2025

PHINEAS AND FERB CLASSIC COMICS COLLECTION 3 IN 1 VOL 1

A GIANT-SIZED three-in-one volume that collects 76 stories from Phineas and Ferb: Classic Comics Collection, Volumes 1 through 3! Phineas Flynn and his stepbrother, Ferb Fletcher, make every day of their summer vacation an adventure. From ambitious new inventions to helping those in need, they always get into something fun. Meanwhile, across town, the wannabe-evil scientist Dr. Doofenshmirtz continually attempts to take over the Tri-State Area with his various "inator" devices, and Perry the Platypus, the boys' pet and a secret agent, consistently foils his plans on behalf of the O.W.C.A and his commanding officer, Major Monogram.

Creative Team:

Written by Scott Peterson

Art by Tom Neely, Scott Neely, Mike DeCarlo, Tanner Wiley, Mike Morris, John Green, Anthony Dzioba, Min Sung Ku, Bill Alger, Fabricio Grellet, Magic Eye Studios

Format: 6.5 x 9, 272pp., Full Color Paperback

$19.99

On Sale Date: 5/14/2025

Territory: US, CAN

