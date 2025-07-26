Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Panick, Savager

Savager #1 Launches in Panick Entertainment's October 2025

Savager #1 by Dirk Blackman, Shannon Eric Denton and Kewber Baal launches in Panick Entertainment's October 2025 solicits

Article Summary Panick Entertainment debuts Savager #1, a gritty post-apocalyptic Western launching in October 2025.

Creators Dirk Blackman, Shannon Eric Denton, and Kewber Baal team up for the sci-fi horror Savager miniseries.

New issues of Black Diamond and TAMA expand Panick's lineup with chilling family drama and twisted virtual pets.

Panick's October 2025 comic solicits deliver intense action, suspense, and original genre storytelling.

Savager #1 by Dirk Blackman, Shannon Eric Denton and Kewber Baal launches in Panick Entertainment's October 2025 solicits and solicitations, alongside the latest issues of T.A.R.A. and Black Diamond…

SAVAGER #1 (OF 4) CVR A FARR (MR)

PANICK ENTERTAINMENT LLC

AUG250891 – SAVAGER #1 (OF 4) CVR B 10 COPY INCV LAIR (MR)

(W) Dirk Blackman, Shannon Eric Denton (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Tehani Farr

Nearly 100 years after Earth fell to cosmic parasites, seemingly only the Savager – Riley Phillips, a former secret service agent fused with a deadly alien – remains. Alone and driven by vengeance, he roams the wasteland, guided only by the voice inside him. But when he discovers a living human, everything changes. Can a monster that was once a man become humanity's last hope in this bloody post-apocalyptic Western?

In Shops: Oct 01, 2025

BLACK DIAMOND #2 (OF 4) (MR)

PANICK ENTERTAINMENT LLC

AUG250889

(W) Brendan Columbus (A) Danilo Beyruth (CA) Ben Templesmith

Previously, in the critically acclaimed first issue, a family's ski trip turns into a nightmare when their son is kidnapped by a cult that sacrifices children to summon snow. Faced with an impossible choice-find another child to sacrifice or lose their own-two estranged parents must confront how far they'll go to save him. Interior art by Danilo Beyruth, colors by Lee Loughridge, cover by Ben Templesmith.

In Shops: Oct 08, 2025

TAMA #3 (OF 6) CVR A WITTER (MR)

PANICK ENTERTAINMENT LLC

AUG250892

AUG250893 – TAMA #3 (OF 6) CVR B 10 COPY INCV FLEECS (MR)

(W) Adam Schlagman, Doug Pasko (A) Daniel HDR (CA) Ashley Witter

The virtual pet that wants to Kill 'Em All! In the previous issue, grieving teen Kit found a new best friend in TAMA, a virtual pet with a dark side. As he bonds with the creature, it begins lashing out violently, forcing Kit to uncover the horrifying truth behind the unreleased COMPANIMALS game. What turned these cute companions into something so vengeful? Is TAMA misunderstood… or truly monstrous?

In Shops: Oct 15, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!