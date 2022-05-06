Parasomnia Continues at Dark Horse in August with The Dreaming God

Dark Horse Comics, unlike some publishers, remains in the Cullen Bunn business, with a new Parasomnia series coming out this August from Bunn and Andrea Mutti. Parasomnia: The Dreaming God takes the series from the world of Lovecraftian horror to the genre of cyberpunk as the nameless protagonist's search for his missing son continues.

The press release provides more info:

The nightmare of breakout series, Parasomnia, returns in Parasomnia: The Dreaming God. Writer Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, Manor Black) and artist Andrea Mutti (The British Paranormal Society, Cold Bodies), along with letterer Simon Bowland (The Boys, Red Sonja), return to their hit adventure tale of two worlds split between dreams and reality. As the hunt for his missing son continues, our hero shifts worlds from the nightmarish Lovecraftian dreamscape to a cyberpunk metropolis where a ruthless cult continues to plague him, and reality and fantasy continue to blur.

Cullen Bunn says:

When working on the original series, it quickly became evident to me that two worlds couldn't contain this story. I love the 18th century horror/fantasy setting of our dream realm. But dreams change and change again. As the Dreaming God story kicks off, we're showcasing the limitless potential of dreams and nightmares. This is a book that will play with your expectations. There's no way (yet) to guess where this story will take you.

And Andrea Mutti adds:

PARASOMNIA is a series without limits just like the imagination. There is no world that cannot be created and there are no impossible situations. If you can imagine it, you can live it! The series is an incredible journey voyaging in the company of unforgettable and extraordinary characters!

Parasomnia: The Dreaming God #1 will hit stores on August 17, 2022, with letters by Simon Bowland and a variant cover by Benjamin Dewey.