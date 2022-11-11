Parker Chapman Shows Off His Ghoulies At Thought Bubble

This is Parker Chapman is debuting as a comic book creator at Thought Bubble this weekend with quite the comic book concept. Chapman is a 24-year-old trans artist living in Leeds, and he wrote and drew the comic over the past couple months in between shifts at my bar job, having conceptualised the idea "in a thoughtless doodle back in September last year."

"Ghoulies! is a supernatural comedy/slice-of-life comic about three, sort-of-young-adults, sort-of-age-undetermined-adults, living in a house together and doing normal house things; like cooking with dragon piss, adopting mysterious children, and getting tangled in strange prophecies written by bears that don't really make much sense." It might also be worth noting that "goolies" is slang for testicles. "Full of humour, a teeny bit of heart, lots of swearing, and a plot that unfolded and surprised me as I wrote it, the 66-page story ends with a lot of room for a part 2, which I am more than eager to start plotting as soon as I've got the time. Completely self-funded and self-published, this is my first real endeavour into fairly professional comic making, and the first time exhibiting at a comic arts festival since the tiny zine fairs I did at university."

Parker Chapman will be selling the comic, along with a bunch of digital prints, hand carved lino-cut prints, and vinyl stickers, in the Comixology Hall, table 82, alongside his housemate, best friend, and fellow comic artist Sky Burrows.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!