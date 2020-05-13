Pat Mills Creates a 2000AD For 2020, with Spacewarp and Jurassic Punx.

In the late seventies, Pat Mills created a new sci-fi anthology weekly comic book, as well as co-creating the lead character. In the forty-plus years since, 2000AD and Judge Dredd have become names that everyone in the UK knows, and courtesy of a couple of movies and a few games, have spread those names around the world. Now, with Jurassic Punx and Spacewarp, Pat Mills is trying to do it again. Spacewarp will launch digitally at the end of June and will appear in print at the end of September, described as DNA-warping science fiction for mainstream audiences of all ages, with Pat Mills writing the lead strips himself.

Jurassic Punx, co-created by Bruno Stahl and Pat Mills, follows two street fighters versus dinosaurs, set in a post-apocalyptic 1970s Liverpool. Bruno Stahl is a British-based comic book artist who has self-published his own series The Hans as well as appearing in Heavy Metal Magazine, Spread and Futurequake. Here is the line-up of all strips, including Mill's co-creators, and at least one very familiar-sounding feature.

JURASSIC PUNX – co-created by Bruno Stahl

F1 – co-created by Ade Hughes

XECUTIONERS – co-created by Gareth Sleightholme

HELLBREAKER – co-created by Ian Ashcroft

SLAYER – co-created by James Newell

FUTANT – co-created by Mike Donaldson

FUTURE SCHLOCK : BRANDED – extra on the SW site by Cliff Cumber

Each story in the sci-fi anthology comic is intended to be hero-focused, self-contained and interlocking in the Spacewarp Universe. Which goes as follows;

" Thanks to the efforts of the sinister Alien Warp Lords, watching Earth from their Sfeer – an eversion planet endlessly turning itself inside out – reality is breaking down and our heroes face a variety of science fiction threats on their respective Earths. In each case a Space, Time or Dimensional Warp, engineered by the Warp Lords, is responsible. Led by the Alien robot, Schlock, our heroes are working towards – in later Seasons – sharing their talents and powers to defeat the Warp Lords."

More details when they come through…