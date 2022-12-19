Pat O'Malley & Santi Guillen Popscars #1- Sumerian March 2023 Solicits

Pat O'Malley & Santi Guillen's Popscars #1 launches in the new name for Behemoth Press, Sumerian Comics' March 2023 solicits and solicitations making their first appearance on Bleeding Cool today, as well as Neverender: The Final Duels #1 from Devin Kraft. Take a look.

POPSCARS #1

WRITER | PAT O' MALLEY

ARTIST | SANTI GUILLEN

COVER ARTIST | SANTI GUILLEN

0123SM339 | 0123SM340 | 0123SM341 | 0123SM342

0123SM343 (LIMITED EDITION)

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/22/2023

FOC DATE | 2/19/2023

Popscars is a gritty Hollywood revenge story about a vigilante badass in a pink ski mask and the famous

Hollywood movie producer she is out to kill, who also happens to be her estranged father. In Hollywood

revenge is best served in front of an audience. As our pink ski masked killer pushes her way through a

Hollywood crowd, prepared to take her shot at her movie producer father, she's quickly swept into a brand

new revenge plot orchestrated by her own unsuspecting target.

NEVERENDER THE FINAL DUELS #1

WRITER | DEVIN KRAFT

ARTIST | DEVIN KRAFT

COVER ARTIST | DEVIN KRAFT

0123SM337 | 0123SM338

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/29/2023

FOC DATE | 2/26/2023

The year is 2X19 and due to breakthroughs in artificial accelerants, mankind has taken to the stars. At

the edge of civilization, the dominant sport is a civilized sword duel to the death. The top five fighters are

protected by Saguaro, a talented and tenacious duelist. Team Egalite is forced to choose which direction

to fight after Merrick openly criticizes the Colonial Republic after his previous duel. Dice and Kino equip

Neverender for the endgame.

FIRSTBORNS #4

WRITER | E & E PLISSKEN

ARTIST | LUCA VASSALLO

COVER ARTIST | LUCA VASSALLO

0123SM329 | 0123SM330

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/15/2023

FOC DATE | 2/12/2023

FROM THE WRITER AND ARTIST OF "HEAVY METAL DRUMMER": After being targeted as the main suspect by the police detectives, Connor Hardy, along with his gang, return to the woods in search of David Pilgrim's body, whom they believe dead after a brutal fall into the ravine. They don't know that once deep in the woods, danger will find them.

THE ILLUSION WITCH BOOK ONE

WRITER | RUBEN ROMERO

ARTIST | ANDREA ERRICO

COVER ARTIST | ANDREA ERRICO

0123SM335

FULL COLOR | 198 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/15/2023

FOC DATE | 2/12/2023

The Illusion Witch tells the story of Aadya Locke a world-famous illusionist traumatized by the loss of her father and son, she has become cold and disconnected from reality. Transported into Saari a fantasy world filled with magic and danger, Aadya is paired with a talking Quoll, A warrior, his son, and a powerful mage. Hunted by The Three a wraith with monstrous intentions, Aadya will face her inner demons while battling real-life monsters in her attempt to save herself, and Saari.

KINGDOM COME

DELIVERANCE

WRITER | BRETT MURPHY

ARTIST | WILSON GANDOLPHO

COVER ARTIST | WILSON GANDOLPHO

0123SM336

FULL COLOR | 112 PAGES | $16.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/15/2023

FOC DATE | 2/12/2023

Since the capture of King Wenceslaus IV by his half brother, King Sigismund, the Kingdom of Bohemia is in disarray.

The once peaceful Kingdom is now filled with screams of terror as King Sigismund and his army, full of Cuman

mercenaries, slaughter those who oppose him. Sigismund is aided by Istvan Toth and his bandit army, as they are

able to raid the recently destroyed villages for silver and weapons while also bringing fear to Wenceslaus loyalists.

Find out what happened in the events leading to the hit video game Kingdom Come: Deliverance, in the upcoming

comic series, Kingdom Come: Deliverance "Death Upon Us".

HOW I BECAME A SHOPLIFTER #3

WRITER | TOM BREYFOGLE

ARTIST | DANIEL HILLYARD, JORDI PEREZ, GABRIELE FALZONE, JIMMY KUCAJ

COVER A | JUAN CAVIA

COVER B | GABRIELE FALZONE

COVER C & D | GIULIA GIACOMINO

0123SM331 | 0123SM332 | 0123SM333 | 0123SM334

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/15/2023

FOC DATE | 2/12/2023

CRIME THROUGH BOREDOM: A year by year look at the final generation of juvenile delinquents before

technology took over. Watch the comical cast of characters grow up, as each chapter is set in a different

year of adolescence (1996-2003). Issue 3 tells nostalgic tales of accidental drug use, frantic food fights,

and getting deported out of Canada!

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: neverender, Solicits, sumerian