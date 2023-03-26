Patrick Kindlon's Leaded Gasoline #1 in Black Mask June 2023 Solicits Patrick Kindlon and Lorenzo Re's comic book Leaded Gasoline #1 tops the roster in Black Mask's June 2023 solicits and solicitations.

Patrick Kindlon, writer on 12 Reasons To Die, We Can Never Go Home, There's Nothing There, Survival Fetish, Patience! Conviction! Revenge!, Shoplifters Will Be Liquidated, Frontierman, Nobody Is In Control, Antioch and Marvel's Agents Of SHIELD is back with artist Lorenzo Re of Dark Frontier and In the Land of The Dragon wth their new comic book together, Leaded Gasoline #1. And it tops the roster in Black Mask's June 2023 solicits and solicitations, alongside Pat Shand and Elisa Romboli's Destiny NY: Mystic Mafia #2.

LEADED GASOLINE #1 CVR A LORENZO RE (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINMENT

APR231254

(W) Patrick Kindlon (A / CA) Lorenzo Re

In the 1980s a killer stalks the streets of South Central Los Angeles. Task forces are assembled, detectives work overtime, but the bodies keep coming. This is the story of a community college professor who believes there's more to the story than a single madman. From writer Patrick Kindlon (Frontiersman, Nobody Is In Control, We Can Never Go Home) and your next favorite artist Lorenzo Re, Leaded Gasoline captures the mad energy of the most brash and risk-taking horror comics that are smart, dangerous, and intent on taking a sledgehammer to your mind. In Shops: Jun 28, 2023 SRP: 4.99

DESTINY NY MYSTIC MAFIA #2 CVR A LEIRIX (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINMENT

APR231249

APR231250 – DESTINY NY MYSTIC MAFIA #2 CVR B CARDINALI (MR) – 6.99

APR231251 – DESTINY NY MYSTIC MAFIA #2 CVR C LEIRIX GALLERY ED (MR) – 6.99

APR231252 – DESTINY NY MYSTIC MAFIA #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV PREITANO (MR) – 4.99

APR231253 – DESTINY NY MYSTIC MAFIA #2 CVR E 50 COPY INCV PREITANO (MR) – 6.99

(W) Pat Shand (A) Elisa Romboli (CA) Leirix

A funeral brings old and new friends together while a chaos god works in the background to ensure his horrific plans succeed. All the while, Lilith ponders over what to do about her relationship with Logan… and makes a life-changing decision. In Shops: Jun 14, 2023 SRP: 4.99