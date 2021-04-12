Patrick Meaney, Jeff Edwards, Mohsen Ashraf's Syphon at Image Comics

Patrick Meaney has been around my house to film me. And in San Diego. It's how I have ended up on his Grant Morrison, Warren Ellis, and Image Comics documentaries, and every now and then someone I know will see one and e-mail me asking what the hell I am doing on their television and could I please stop it.

Well, rather than film comic book documentaries, he is now making comic books. Teaming with artist Jeff Edwards and writer Mohsen Ashraf, for a new comic book, Syphon. A three-issue, fantasy noir miniseries from Image/Top Cow this July.

"Syphon explores how much of a burden we can take on ourselves in trying to help others and the world around us," said Meaney. "After the past few years of world events, it feels extremely relevant to ask, how much can you do to try and save the world before you destroy yourself."

Syphon introduces a new supernatural empath who is entrusted with the power to sense and siphon pain from others. Sylas, a fast-living EMT, is now able to directly ease the suffering of people around him. But the more he uses this gift, the more it curses him with carrying the miseries of those he's helped. Tormented by his solitude, Sylas is befriended by a drifter who eventually draws him into an ages-old war that has raged for control of the human condition.

Edwards added: "This is an absolute dream come true. I have copies of Top Cow books that I have been flipped through so many times, the ink has started to come off. And now, to be able to work on a new series with this team is an experience I will treasure for the rest of my life."

"Syphon is a very personal story for a generation that's dealt with a myriad of injustice and inequality over the years," said Ashraf. "We all carry trauma with us, and this new series examines the fragile state of our collective psyche and how best to deal with it. Ultimately it delivers a message of hope, that we can be the change-makers we seek."

Syphon #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, July 21st.