Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Megacon Live, Pau Scorpi

Pau Scorpi To Be The New Artist On The Bloodied Comic From Issue 3

Pau Scorpi is to be the new artist on The Bloodied comic book series from issue three, written by Nathanael Underwood.

Article Summary Pau Scorpi joins The Bloodied as the new artist from Issue 3, taking over the comic's artistic reins.

The Bloodied, a fantasy comic, explores a death metal band fighting an evil cabal in an alternate London.

Scorpi, known for her work with Titan Comics, will debut with The Bloodied at MCM London Comic Con.

Artist Pau Scorpi also serves as a Liberal Democrat councillor, making history as a Bulgarian in the UK.

The Bloodied is a magazine-sized glossy colour small press comic published in Britain by writer Nathanael Underwood and drawn by Alan O'Neill/Zon, and co-written by Flow Toulman. It features characters based on the band Damim, made up of Underwood, Toulman, Faust Perez and Nick Sampson, and the comic is sold at comic conventions, at their music gigs, online and now through comic book stores.

A highly detailed, richly coloured tale of a different London, an occult fantasy featuring a death metal band attempting to defeat an evil cabal, The Bloodied is going to go through a change for the third issue, with new artist Pau Scorpi taking over the artistic reins. Her first issue is expected to be published in time for MCM London Comic Con. Also known as a colourist working on Titan Comics titles such as Rivers Of London, Pau is also a fully-fledged comic book writer and artist in her own right, and has been a familiar face at many British comic book conventions, and a few further afield as well. She also appeared in Solo: A Star Wars Story as a background alien, and as Paulina Vassileva, was elected a Liberal Democrat councillor in the London borough of Richmond at the last local elections, the first Bulgarian in the UK to be so elected, where she serves as a Tenant's Champion. Which also sounds like a pretty good name for a comic book character.

Both Pau Scorpi and Nathanael Underwood were at MegaCon Live this past weekend in London's ExCel Centre, which meant for an easy confirmation of the story, just running round the corner! Here's a look at the previous issues of The Bloodied…

"Steeped in the lore and mystique of the murky, weather-beaten streets of London, THE BLOODIED tells the tale of four misfit musicians as they summon occult powers through the ear-splitting roar of heavy metal to fight the otherworldly forces unleashed by a mysterious cabal. Will blastbeats and tremolo picking deliver the whole nine yards required to vanquish reldanevetS, the body-snatching demon? Will the arcane thunder echoing through beer soaked venues be enough to open portals across interdimensional spacetime and vanquish the mysterious cabal once and for all?"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!