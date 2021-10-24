Paul Allor's Past The Last Mountain From CEX In January 2022 Solicits

Paul Allor has become quite the critical darling of later. And now he is bringing his new comic book to CEX – or Comix Experience – drawn by Louie Joyce and Gannon Beck for a geopolitical fantasy, which ticks all the boxes for a comic book I want to read, called Past The Last Mountain. Originally part of Th3rd World Studios' 2014 offering, to be drawn by Thomas Boatwright, the full series never can to print. Seven years later, with a new artistic creative team, it ran on Comixology earlier this year, from Comics Experience and is now getting a print series after a successful Kickstarter.

PAST THE LAST MOUNTAIN #1 (OF 4) CVR A JOYCE

COMICS EXPERIENCE

(W) Paul Allor (A / CA) Louie Joyce

Critically-acclaimed writer Paul Allor teams with rising stars Louie Joyce and Gannon Beck for this thrilling geopolitical fantasy! Half a century ago, the United States rounded up and imprisoned all the fantasy creatures that live amongst us. Now, a faun, a dragon and an adorable troll boy have escaped confinement, and are on the run from the United States Army! Plus, we take you back to the war with short stories written by Allor and illustrated by Rebekah Isaacs, Chris Evenhuis, Paul Tucker, Joe Mulvey, Becky Jewel, Anderson Cabral and Aaron Houston! Special variant covers by Isaacs and more!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

CHARLIES SPOT #4 CVR A ALPI & LAXTON (MR)

COMICS EXPERIENCE

(W) George O'Connor (CA) Victor Alpi (A / CA) Meredith Laxton

All! Out! War! Charlie and his merry band of buskers make one last stand to take back their park and regain control of Charlie's busking spot. If his plan doesn't work, Charlie will lose his spot and the most important thing in his life. All the secrets of the spot will be revealed in this emotional climax!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

WARLOCK 5 OMNIBUS TP (MR)

COMICS EXPERIENCE

(W) Gordon Derry (A / CA) Denis Beauvais

The Warlocks protect the Grid. They are the last line of defense against the awful forces of chaos that lurk in the darkness outside the Grid. There's only one problem – they hate each other.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

