Paul Dini/Adam Hughes Harley Quinn B&W Stories Only In New Collection
Last year, DC Comics published the digital comic book series Harley Quinn Black + White + Red, later published as print comic books. Creators including Harleen writer and artist Stjepan Šejić, Mirka Andolfo, Erica Henderson, Jordie Bellaire, plus longstanding Harley creators like Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Chad Hardin and Sam Humphries all contributed short stories in black and white accompanied by splashes of red. Harley Quinn Black + White + Red has just been published, with two surprise never-before-seen stories only available in this format, courtesy of some rather high-profile creative teams: "Eight Nights of Harlequin" by Veep showrunner David Mandel and artist Adam Hughes, and "Harleen's Half Dozen (Plus One)" by Harley Quinn co-creator Paul Dini and fellow Batman: The Animated Series alumni Kevin Altieri. They were not published digitally with the others or serialised in print, if you bought those comics and now want these two new ones, you have to buy all the old ones again. And while that may be an expensive way to get an Adam Hughes Harley Quinn short story, it is not as pricey as it was for David Mandel. Who decided he wanted to buy all the original artwork to the story by Adam Hughes. "I kinda had to do it. Once I saw the first page or two, it was just like, oh man, I gotta get this. To have a complete story, so that I can page through the art the way you get to page through the comic—that's pretty cool." So basically David Mandel paid for the privilege to write a Harley Quinn story…
Harley Quinn Black + White + Red Paperback – June 1, 2021
Black, white, and now READ for the first time in print! One of the crown jewels of the DC library is the inimitable, Harvey Award-nominated Batman Black & White—innovative short tales of the Caped Crusader, told purely in primal black and white. Unfortunately, now Harley Quinn wants in on the action…and she's got her red pen, and some notes. In Harley Quinn Black + White + Red, 19 tales of Gotham City's craziest clown princess are presented in nothing but black, white, and bold splashes of red. See how Harley's story unfolds in worlds beyond the DC Universe, in the alternate timelines of Batman: White Knight, Harleen, and the Harley Quinn animated series! Witness her darkest hours and her happiest moments! Wait, did she just…win an underground rap battle?! An incredible array of award-winning talent from across the comics industry (like Stjepan Šejić, Sean Murphy & Katana Collins, Amanda Conner & Jimmy Palmiotti, and many more) have put their reputations in jeopardy to bring you these stories—so show a little gratitude, will ya? (And hey, not for nothin', but they got nominated for a Harvey Award too. Anything you can do, Harley can do better, Bat-brain! This volume collects Harley Quinn Black + White + Red #1-17, alongside two all-new, never-before-seen stories—from Veep writer David Mandel and superstar artist Adam Hughes, and from Harley's co=creator, Paul Dini, with Batman: The Animated Series legend Kevin Altieri!