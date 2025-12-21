Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, paul jenkins, sentry, thunderbolts

Paul Jenkins Returns To The Sentry In 2026 Ahead Of Avengers: Doomsday

Paul Jenkins Returns To The Sentry In 2026 Ahead Of Avengers: Doomsday

Article Summary Paul Jenkins, Sentry's co-creator, returns to write a new Sentry mini-series launching March 2026.

The series explores Sentry's battle with the Void, threatening reality and forcing impossible choices.

Christian Rosado will provide the art, with covers by Alex Maleev, Francesco Mobili, CAFU, and C.F. Villa.

Sentry will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, tying into upcoming Marvel film and comic events.

This might have made more sense to have been announced for this year with the release of the Thunderbolts movie, but here we go. The Sentry gets a new mini-series in March 2026, written by the character's co-creator, Paul Jenkins, and drawn by Christian Rosado. Jae Lee has moved on, is too busy or too expensive, I guess. Still, he will be popping up in Avengers: Doomsday next year, as the Russos filmed the Thunderbolts post-credit scene, so there is that.

THE SENTRY #1 (OF 4)

Written by PAUL JENKINS

Art by CHRISTIAN ROSADO

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Virgin Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MOBILI

Variant Cover by C.F. VILLA

Variant Cover by CAFU

On Sale 3/18

HE'S BEEN AN AVENGER, A DARK AVENGER AND A THUNDERBOLT! NOW, THE SENTRY IS BACK – BUT SO IS THE VOID! A bold, high-stakes epic about Marvel's most dangerous hero – the SENTRY, a man with the power of a million exploding suns– and the dark entity born from his own psyche: the VOID. When the Void resurfaces, threatening to unravel reality itself, the Sentry must battle not only cosmic forces and criminal empires, but the monster within. Guest-starring Reed Richards, Spider-Man and the Kingpin in a tale of impossible choices and devastating consequences. Can the Sentry save everything when the cost might be everything he loves? "The Golden Guardian returns! This March, a new SENTRY series arrives from co-creator Paul Jenkins, marking the legendary writer's first Marvel Comics series in over a decade. Joining Jenkins will be newcomer artist Christian Rosado, who made his exciting Marvel Comics debut earlier this month in Marvel: Black, White & Blood and Guts #3. Comic fans have demanded the Sentry's return for years. Now, at long last, experience the next chapter of one of the century's biggest breakout heroes from the very mind behind his creation in a saga that will redefine his place in the Marvel mythos!"

"I am so proud and excited to be returning to Marvel after a long hiatus," Jenkins shared. "Even better, I get to work once again on the character I created – one who means such a lot to so many people – the Golden Guardian of Good himself: the Sentry! Words can't express the thanks I owe to my amazing editors, Mark Paniccia and Lauren Amaro, as well as C.B. Cebulski and the entire Marvel crew. I'm back, True Believers!"

With covers by Alex Maleev, Francesco Mobili, CAFU, and C.F. Villa.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!