Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Emerald City Comic Con, Events | Tagged: eccc, Good Boy, tankers

Pay For ECCC By Flipping Your Free Comic At The Bad Idea Panel Today

The Good Boy #1 by Doug Wagner, Adam Pollina, Mike Spicer and Dave Sharpe from Bad Idea Comics will be given away free at ECCC tioday.

Article Summary Attend Bad Idea's first ECCC panel for a free exclusive comic The Good Boy #1.

Flip the comic on eBay to potentially cover your ECCC expenses.

Get the comic by following Robert Venditti's Tankers on Kickstarter.

Enjoy exclusive content including a new super cut of Dinosaur Island videos.

You know the drill. Go to a Bad Idea panel, where they give out a free exclusive brand new comic book to all attendees, flip it on eBay from $150 to $250 and pay for going to the convention in the first place. Except that… maybe you don't. Because this is the first time Bad Idea has gone to ECCC in Seattle. So they may have an entirely new audience and new expectations.

The comic is called The Good Boy #1 by Doug Wagner, Adam Pollina, Mike Spicer and Dave Sharpe and is available to anyone who follows the pre-launch page of Robert Venditti's Tankers on Kickstarter, and then comes to the panel. Just follow it not back it. That's free.

BAD IDEA: THE EMERALD CITY PANEL

Saturday, 12:30pm – 1:30pm

Arch • Level 3 • Tahoma 3

<<< BAD IDEA — the last and greatest underground comics publisher — is going live at EMERALD CITY COMIC CON for the first time. That's right this is BAD IDEA's first ECCC panel. Be here — or miss the rendezvous between BAD IDEA impresarios Dinesh Shamdasani, Peter Stern, and BAD IDEA Bobby who give you, dear reader, the first look inside the closed channel of the most high-frequency experiment in self-distro comics culture. Join us for all this, special guests AND a free gift. >>> END.

They also state that "Arch is the old convention center on Pike St., a block and a half from the shiny new convention center. From the show floor or artists alley, leave the new center, walk downhill on Pine St. to 8th, turn left and walk one block to Pike." It will be worth the walk.

They also promise the debut of a brand-new super cut of Robert Venditti's Dinosaur Island research expedition videos complete with never-before-seen footage featuring the legendary Fronk Stapples. So, you know, there's that as well.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!