Peacemaker On Killing Kids For Peace (Suicide Squad Spoilers)

It was his big line in the Suicide Squad movie and the subsequent Peacemaker TV series, as uttered by John Cena. "I cherish peace with all my heart. I don't care how many men, women and children I need to kill to get it." But in the TV show, when it came to killing a kid- even one who had been already killed, hollowed out and possessed by an alien invader – he just couldn't do it. Weakling.

The comic book version which inspired the original, had The Peacemaker is Christopher Smith, a pacifist diplomat so committed to peace that he was willing to use force as a superhero to advance the cause. It is safe to say he has moved on a little since. And in today's long-awaited Suicide Squad: Get Joker #3, he goes further than the movie or TV show did, and taking a few other vigilantes and assassins with him, as part of a newly put together Task Force X going after The Joker and another version of The Suicide Squad.

Where the Joker has his own cadre of companions. Hey, if Batman can do it, so can The Joker. And if they get in the way of Peacemaker?

"I cherish peace with all my heart. I don't care how many men, women and children I need to kill to get it."

Maybe they'll let him do it in the second season of the show?

SUICIDE SQUAD GET JOKER #3 (OF 3) CVR A ALEX MALEEV (MR)

(W) Brian Azzarello (A/CA) Alex Maleev

The startling conclusion of this Black Label epic rockets to its surprising, yet inevitable, confrontation between The Joker and the Suicide Squad. With Red Hood wondering who he can trust as he's forced to team up with Harley Quinn and other rogues against the Clown Prince of Crime, one last betrayal changes everything before the final page.

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 05/10/2022