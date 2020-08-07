Peach Momoko Has A New Look for Spider-Woman #100 Cover

This October, Marvel Comics is publishing Spider-Woman #5. Which is also Spider-Woman #100. Just roll with it. It's enough for Marvel to commission the hottest cover artist right now, Peach Momoko, but in a style that is not one she is usually associated with…

Her iconic work continues with this stunning depiction of Jessica Drew charging up her trademark venom blast as she prepares for her next vicious battle with the nefarious HYDRA mastermind, Octavia Vermis! SPIDER-WOMAN #5 will be a special giant-sized issue of the current action-packed run by writer Karla Pacheco and artist Pere Pérez that will propel Jessica Drew into a redefining chapter of her illustrious Super Hero career! Don't miss your chance to get Peach Momoko's radiant variant cover for this milestone 100th issue when SPIDER-WOMAN #5 goes on sale in October!

There will be a standard version of the variant cover, and a 1:100 virgin variant version of the cover for retailers who order a hundred copies of any cover to Spider-Woman #5/#100.

(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez, Mattia De Iulis (CA) Peach Momoko

• With not just her life but her family's on the line, Spider-Woman takes desperate action!

• As her own body turns against her and with her enemies so close to home, can Jess hold herself together in time to save everyone?!

• An unmissable blockbuster 100th issue with all the stops pulled and no punches pulled! Rated T+ In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

Peach Momoko is a comic book creator and cover artist who began exhibiting at US comic conventions back in 2014. She drew a couple of stories picked up by Grant Morrison when he was EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine and has since become the hottest cover art variant creator in the business.