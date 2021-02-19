Peach Momoko Thanks FOC It's 19th February 2021

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Thank FOC It's Friday –  Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Here's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse.

Youth For The New Year - Thank FOC It's Friday, 1st of January 2021
Thank FOC It's Friday, 12th February

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

Thank FOC It's 19th February 2021

  • Orphan & Five Beasts #1 from James Stokoe is up for FOC, and will be returnable for stores who order ten copies or more.
  • How did Young Hellboy #1 do? How about Orcs #1? #2 for both are up for FOC.
  • IDW has the John Romita Jr Artisan edition of the Amazing Spider-Man.
  • It also has the Locke & Key Keyhouse Compendium
  • TMNT: The Last Ronin #2 is getting its second print.
  • The new Reckless graphic novel, Friend Of The Devil by Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips and Jacob Phillips is up. And for every 20 copies ordered, retailers get 20 signed bookplates

Thank FOC It's 19th February 2021

  • Maria Llovet's Eros/Psyche #1 is launching from Ablaze with 1:10, 1:20 and 1:30 tiered variants.
  • Bequest #1 by Tim Seeley and Freddie Williams II may be a blockbuster of a book – don't let being published by AfterShock mean you miss out on this one.
  • Invincible #1 is getting its Amazon Prime Video reprint edition.
  • Kick Ass Vs Hit-Girl concludes with its 5th issue – and a cover by Mark Millar's daughter, Emily Brooks Millar.

Thank FOC It's 19th February 2021

  • Ultramega #1 by James Harren is expected to be the big Image/Skybound launch for quite some time, and includes 1:5 and 1:10 covers.
  • The Captain America Anniversary Tribute recreation of Captain America Comics #1 is up.
  • King In Black: Spider-Man is kicking off even though King In Black is close to conclusion… since it was all his fault in the first place? SWORD #4 is still involved too.
  • Trials Of Ultraman is launching a new series too.

Thank FOC It's 19th February 2021

  • Si Spurrier and Sergio Davila are launching Black Knight: Curse Of The Ebony Blade #1, including tiered variants going up to a 1:100 virgin Peach Momoko cover.
  • Jim Henson's Storyteller: Tricksters launches a new series by Jonathan Rivera and Jade Zhang but its virgin Peach Momoko cover is just 1:25.

Thank FOC It's 19th February 2021

And all of DC Comics titles FOC'ed early yesterday. Hope you didn't miss out.

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.

Retailer Email List

* indicates required










About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  