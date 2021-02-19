Peach Momoko Thanks FOC It's 19th February 2021

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Here's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

Orphan & Five Beasts #1 from James Stokoe is up for FOC, and will be returnable for stores who order ten copies or more.

is up for FOC, and will be returnable for stores who order ten copies or more. How did Young Hellboy #1 do? How about Orcs #1? #2 for both are up for FOC.

IDW has the John Romita Jr Artisan edition of the Amazing Spider-Man.

Artisan edition of the Amazing Spider-Man. It also has the Locke & Key Keyhouse Compendium

TMNT: The Last Ronin #2 is getting its second print.

The new Reckless graphic novel, Friend Of The Devil by Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips and Jacob Phillips is up. And for every 20 copies ordered, retailers get 20 signed bookplates

Maria Llovet 's Eros/Psyche #1 is launching from Ablaze with 1:10, 1:20 and 1:30 tiered variants.

's Eros/Psyche #1 is launching from Ablaze with 1:10, 1:20 and 1:30 tiered variants. Bequest #1 by Tim Seeley and Freddie Williams II may be a blockbuster of a book – don't let being published by AfterShock mean you miss out on this one.

and may be a blockbuster of a book – don't let being published by AfterShock mean you miss out on this one. Invincible #1 is getting its Amazon Prime Video reprint edition.

Kick Ass Vs Hit-Girl concludes with its 5th issue – and a cover by Mark Millar's daughter, Emily Brooks Millar.

Ultramega #1 by James Harren is expected to be the big Image/Skybound launch for quite some time, and includes 1:5 and 1:10 covers.

is expected to be the big Image/Skybound launch for quite some time, and includes 1:5 and 1:10 covers. The Captain America Anniversary Tribute recreation of Captain America Comics #1 is up.

King In Black: Spider-Man is kicking off even though King In Black is close to conclusion… since it was all his fault in the first place? SWORD #4 is still involved too.

Trials Of Ultraman is launching a new series too.

Si Spurrier and Sergio Davila are launching Black Knight: Curse Of The Ebony Blade #1, including tiered variants going up to a 1:100 virgin Peach Momoko cover.

and are launching Black Knight: Curse Of The Ebony Blade #1, including tiered variants going up to a 1:100 virgin cover. Jim Henson's Storyteller: Tricksters launches a new series by Jonathan Rivera and Jade Zhang but its virgin Peach Momoko cover is just 1:25.

And all of DC Comics titles FOC'ed early yesterday. Hope you didn't miss out.

What's on your FOC?

