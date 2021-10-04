Peculiar Woods, New Graphic Novel by Wawawiwa's Andrés J. Colmenares

Peculiar Woods, is a new middle-grade graphic novel by Wawawiwa comic book creator Andrés J. Colmenares, who currently lives in Colombia.Picked up by Lucas Wetzel at Andrews McMeel, it has been pitched as Adventure Time meets The Brave Little Toaster. The whimsical and adventurous tale of a lonely boy who teams up with a chair and blanket to help other courageous little objects with their problems. The first book in the series, Peculiar Woods, is scheduled for spring 2023. Andrés J. Colmenares posted the news on Instagram, saying; "Great news! I've been working on 'Peculiar Woods' since 2020 with the amazing help of @kortizzle , but now it's official. The first book in the series will be published in 2023 by @andrewsmcmeel. This graphic novel will have some Wawawiwa elements, but it's a big world filled with adventures and a really sweet and funny story. I've always been a fan of storytelling, TV shows, movies and comics overall. Specially those stories that become an experience for the entire family to enjoy. I wish I could share more details right now! Follow @peculiarwoodsseries if you don't want to miss any news about the project."

Andrés J. Colmenares' agent Kathleen Ortiz at New Leaf Literary & Media did the two-book deal for world English rights. New Leaf Literary & Media is a New York-based full-service management and representation firm.

Founded in 1970, Andrews McMeel Universal is an independent, global media company that aims to partner with and supports a world-class roster of creative and diverse talent. Lucas Wetzel acquires and edits dozens of illustrated humor, poetry, children's, and narrative nonfiction books each year, including several New York Times bestsellers. In 2020 he was named one of Publisher's Weekly's "Star Watch" honorees, a partnership between PW and Frankfurter Buchmesse that recognizes emerging professionals in publishing.