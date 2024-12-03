Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Hush 2, sean murphy

Sean Murphy Afraid Of His Own Batman: Hush 2 Wraparound Cover Art

Sean Gordon Murphy is afraid of his own Batman: Hush 2 wraparound cover art... here's a sneak peek

Article Summary Sean Murphy's Batman: Hush 2 cover art is a critical masterpiece, even intimidating its creator.

Batman: Hush 2, a sequel by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb, launches in DC's Batman series in 2025.

New York Comic Con 2023 unveiled exciting Batman: Hush 2 previews and creative insights.

Look for Sean Murphy's Batman: Hush 2 cover in DC Comics' March 2024 solicitations.

Sean Gordon Murphy posted to social media… "I'm not allowed to reveal my wrap around cover yet, but here's a sneak peek. I think this is the most valuable piece of art l've ever drawn. It's intimidating having it on the table, surrounded by hazards like ink and coffee." With Hush prominent in the first image, it seems likely that this is the wraparound cover for Batman #158, out in March, the first part of the new six-part Hush 2 series by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb, the existence of which Bleeding Cool scooped way back in early October.

It was made official at New York Comic Con in November. Especially when Jim Lee's inker Scott Williams replied on Instagram, saying, "Looks great! Welcome aboard!… Aced it." and Murphy replied, "Big shoes to fill!". Look for the final version to be posted with DC Comics' upcoming March 2024 solicits and solicitations. Here is what DC Comics said about the announcement at the time…

"At this year's New York Comic Con, DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee delighted fans with an exciting lineup of surprise announcements, reveals and special guests, along with great conversations with top comic creators, during DC's annual "Jim Lee & Friends" panel. To the delight of the crowd, Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb announced a sequel to their celebrated Batman: Hush series, to be published within the pages of DC's ongoing Batman comic book series in 2025, with a HUSH 2 prelude to be published in DC's Justice League Unlimited #1 comic book on November 27. Fans got to see a page from the Hush 2 prelude, plus a page from the first issue of HUSH 2, and saw the pencils, inks and colors for the first HUSH 2 cover by Lee, Scott Williams & Alex Sinclair.

DC Comics will publish Batman #158 by Jim Lee, Jeph Loeb, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair in March 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!