Pencils Back Up for Brett Booth on Bloodshot #10 For January 2021

Bloodshot #10 was originally solicited by Valiant Entertainment back in March when the Bloodshot movie had just come out, intended to be published in June, with Brett Booth joining the series, written by Tim Seeley. Booth, along with many others, was subject to a "pencils down" notice by Valiant. But now it has been rescheduled for January 2021 – and we get some examples of the "pencils back up" from the return of the book to schedules.



(W) Tim Seeley (A) Brett Booth (CA) Simon Bisley

A brand-new story starts here!

Superstar artist Brett Booth joins best-selling scribe Tim Seeley for Bloodshot's road to retribution!

Who can one a one man army trust when everyone's trying kill him?In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

"Coming out of The Burn storyline, Bloodshot feels like he should finally leave himself in the darkness and not come back, but then Wigans calls him and says he needs him," teased Seeley. "Every time he turns his back on humanity, he has another reason to come back to humanity." Seeley enjoyed building a past for Wigans, hinting that the upcoming tale introduces a familiar face for longtime Bloodshot fans. "Wigans is a story generator and we get to tie his story back to the past with our villain, who I won't spoil for everybody. It's a nod back to some classic BLOODSHOT continuity by bringing back a new version of one of the bad guys."

Oh and there's a cover by Simon Bisley as well.

Bloodshot #10, Part 1 of "One Last Shot", goes on sale January 13th, 2021. The final issues of Declan Shalvey's run on the book will be published on the 14th of October.