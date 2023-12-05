Posted in: Batman, Comics, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: father christmas, Santa Claus

It Is Now Official DC Canon That Batman Was Trained By Santa Claus

Today, DC Comics publishes Batman #140 and Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1 that both see Bruce Wayne revisit their old trainers.

Article Summary Batman #140 introduces Lucie Chesson, mentor from Bruce Wayne's past.

Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1 makes Santa a canonical trainer of Batman.

DC Comics adds a unique twist to Batman's extensive training backstory.

Santa teams with Batman and DC heroes to investigate a brutal Gotham crime.

Today, DC Comics publishes Batman #140 and Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1. The first sees his Zur-En-Arrh personality meet Lucie Chesson, The Gray Shadow of Paris, who taught the young Bruce Wayne in the art of cat burglary and probably defined women for Bruce Wayne going forward, previously seen in Batman writer Chip Zdarsky's previous series, The Knight.

But she is not the only old mentor Batman meets today, as in Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight we get something new to add to the Batcanon.

That's right, folks, when Bruce Wayne was travelling around the world, learning combat and detective skills, he must have gone to the North Pole as well. It is now official canon that Batman was trained by Santa Claus.

And, as a street vigilante on the streets of Gotham, he know whether you live.

And whether you have been naughty or nice. But as for DC canon as to how Christmas works, which gets everyone tied up in knots?

Looks like it runs on autopilot now…

BATMAN #140 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

It's Batman versus The Joker in their most brutal fight of all time. But wait…Batman is also battling a legion of himself! What has Zur done? And who will walk away? The brutal Mindbomb continues! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/05/2023

BATMAN SANTA CLAUS SILENT KNIGHT #1 (OF 4) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Ra

SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN! The four-part crossover event of a generation begins when a not-so-jolly St. Nick hits Gotham City to investigate a brutal crime in the days leading up to Christmas… What manner of man or beast could have committed such atrocities?! With the help of his former student, Batman, Santa will team up with the heroes of the DC Universe to right this wrong–or the world wakes up to coal in their stockings! A brutal, two-fisted holiday tale of hope, wonder, and monster hunting is the perfect treat to ring in the holidays–it's Claus in canon! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/05/2023

