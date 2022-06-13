Penguin Random House 100 Best-Selling Dark Horse Books, Mostly Berserk
Comments
Berserk sales continue to go berserk… Penguin Random House has put together a number of charts for distributing comic books and graphic novels over the last three months, including the Dark Horse Comics and Dark Horse Books titles that they have been selling to bookstores, libraries and bookfairs, outside of Diamond Comic Distributors. Sales are dominated by the Berserk series, with the first Mob Psycho volumes breaking through, with new volumes of both to come. They also note the success of game spinoffs Halo Encyclopedia, Zelda Encylopedia and Critical Role. And suggesting retailers look out for Grendel sales as more word on that TV show emerged…
|Title – Long
|On Sale Date
|Format Code
|Price (USA)
|Product Line
|1
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 1
|26/03/2019
|HC
|$49.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|2
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 2
|09/07/2019
|HC
|$49.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|3
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 3
|05/11/2019
|HC
|$49.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|4
|Berserk Volume 1
|04/11/2003
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|5
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 4
|10/03/2020
|HC
|$49.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|6
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 5
|07/07/2020
|HC
|$49.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|7
|Mob Psycho 100 Volume 1
|06/11/2018
|TR
|$11.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|8
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 8
|31/08/2021
|HC
|$49.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|9
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 6
|24/11/2020
|HC
|$49.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|10
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 7
|09/03/2021
|HC
|$49.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|11
|Berserk Volume 2
|21/12/2004
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|12
|Halo Encyclopedia
|12/04/2022
|HC
|$49.99
|Dark Horse Books
|13
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 10
|08/03/2022
|HC
|$49.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|14
|Berserk Volume 3
|21/12/2004
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|15
|The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia
|19/06/2018
|HC
|$39.99
|Dark Horse Books
|16
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 9
|23/11/2021
|HC
|$49.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|17
|Berserk Volume 4
|27/07/2004
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|18
|Mob Psycho 100 Volume 2
|02/04/2019
|TR
|$11.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|19
|Avatar: The Last Airbender Coloring Book
|25/10/2016
|TR
|$17.99
|Dark Horse Books
|20
|Cuphead Volume 1: Comic Capers & Curios
|11/08/2020
|TR
|$10.99
|Dark Horse Kids
|21
|Danganronpa: The Animation Volume 1
|05/04/2016
|TR
|$13.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|22
|Mob Psycho 100 Volume 3
|13/08/2019
|TR
|$11.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|23
|Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia
|14/12/2021
|HC
|$49.99
|Dark Horse Books
|24
|Berserk Volume 6
|01/02/2005
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|25
|Hellsing Deluxe Volume 1
|14/07/2020
|HC
|$49.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|26
|Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons (Graphic Novel)
|06/07/2021
|TR
|$19.99
|Dark Horse Books
|27
|Berserk Volume 5
|26/10/2004
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|28
|Mob Psycho 100 Volume 6
|27/10/2020
|TR
|$11.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|39
|Stranger Things: The Bully (Graphic Novel)
|31/07/2020
|TR
|$12.99
|Dark Horse Books
|30
|Stranger Things: Zombie Boys (Graphic Novel)
|21/01/2020
|TR
|$10.99
|Dark Horse Books
|31
|Berserk Volume 8
|26/07/2005
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|32
|Berserk Volume 10
|31/01/2006
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|33
|The Art of Cuphead
|17/03/2020
|HC
|$39.99
|Dark Horse Books
|34
|Mob Psycho 100 Volume 4
|31/03/2020
|TR
|$11.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|35
|Minecraft Volume 1 (Graphic Novel)
|04/06/2019
|TR
|$10.99
|Dark Horse Kids
|36
|Avatar: The Last Airbender–The Search Omnibus
|27/10/2020
|TR
|$24.99
|Dark Horse Books
|37
|Minecraft Volume 3 (Graphic Novel)
|16/11/2021
|TR
|$10.99
|Dark Horse Kids
|38
|Berserk Volume 7
|24/05/2005
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|39
|Avatar: The Last Airbender–North and South Omnibus
|22/02/2022
|TR
|$24.99
|Dark Horse Books
|40
|Danganronpa: The Animation Volume 2
|09/08/2016
|TR
|$13.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|41
|Berserk Volume 9
|25/10/2005
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|42
|Gantz Omnibus Volume 1
|04/09/2018
|TR
|$24.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|43
|Avatar: The Last Airbender–The Promise Omnibus
|30/06/2020
|TR
|$24.99
|Dark Horse Books
|44
|Hellsing Deluxe Volume 2
|24/11/2020
|HC
|$49.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|45
|Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins–Caleb Widogast
|08/02/2022
|HC
|$17.99
|Dark Horse Books
|46
|Critical Role Vox Machina: Origins Volume I
|15/10/2019
|TR
|$19.99
|Dark Horse Books
|47
|Berserk Volume 16
|10/04/2007
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|48
|Minecraft: Wither Without You Volume 2 (Graphic Novel)
|25/05/2021
|TR
|$10.99
|Dark Horse Books
|49
|Minecraft: Wither Without You Volume 1 (Graphic Novel)
|22/04/2020
|TR
|$10.99
|Dark Horse Kids
|50
|Berserk Volume 18
|07/08/2007
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|51
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild–Creating a Champion
|20/11/2018
|HC
|$49.99
|Dark Horse Books
|52
|Mob Psycho 100 Volume 5
|07/07/2020
|TR
|$11.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|53
|Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Library Edition: Series I & II Collection
|24/11/2020
|HC
|$39.99
|Dark Horse Books
|54
|Blade of the Immortal Omnibus Volume 1
|10/01/2017
|TR
|$24.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|55
|Mob Psycho 100: Reigen
|15/12/2020
|TR
|$11.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|56
|Plants vs. Zombies Volume 1: Lawnmageddon
|19/11/2013
|HC
|$10.99
|Dark Horse Kids
|57
|Berserk Volume 20
|11/12/2007
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|58
|Neil Gaiman's Chivalry
|05/04/2022
|HC
|$19.99
|Dark Horse Books
|59
|Avatar: The Last Airbender–The Rift Omnibus
|23/02/2021
|TR
|$24.99
|Dark Horse Books
|60
|Berserk Volume 40
|08/10/2019
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|61
|The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia
|29/01/2013
|HC
|$39.99
|Dark Horse Books
|62
|Minecraft Volume 2 (Graphic Novel)
|27/10/2020
|TR
|$10.99
|Dark Horse Kids
|63
|H.P. Lovecraft's At the Mountains of Madness Volume 1 (Manga)
|09/07/2019
|TR
|$19.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|64
|The Umbrella Academy Volume 1: Apocalypse Suite
|22/07/2008
|TR
|$17.99
|Dark Horse Books
|65
|Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Volume 1
|07/04/2020
|TR
|$12.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|66
|The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts
|21/02/2017
|HC
|$39.99
|Dark Horse Books
|67
|Berserk Volume 32
|08/12/2009
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|68
|Danganronpa 2: Ultimate Luck and Hope and Despair Volume 1
|24/12/2018
|TR
|$13.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|69
|Plants vs. Zombies Zomnibus Volume 1
|16/11/2021
|HC
|$19.99
|Dark Horse Kids
|70
|Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Volume II
|18/08/2020
|TR
|$19.99
|Dark Horse Books
|71
|Plants vs. Zombies Volume 2: Timepocalypse
|20/01/2015
|HC
|$10.99
|Dark Horse Kids
|72
|Berserk Volume 19
|09/10/2007
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|72
|Berserk Volume 31
|13/10/2009
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|74
|Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Lost Adventures
|14/06/2011
|TR
|$19.99
|Dark Horse Books
|75
|Berserk Volume 22
|08/04/2008
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|76
|Cuphead Volume 2: Cartoon Chronicles & Calamities
|21/09/2021
|TR
|$10.99
|Dark Horse Books
|77
|Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years
|23/10/2018
|HC
|$39.99
|Dark Horse Books
|78
|Berserk Volume 33
|09/02/2010
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|79
|Avatar: The Last Airbender–Suki, Alone
|27/07/2021
|TR
|$12.99
|Dark Horse Books
|80
|Berserk Volume 14
|19/12/2006
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|81
|Berserk Volume 39
|24/07/2018
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|82
|Berserk Volume 34
|21/09/2010
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|83
|The Witcher Omnibus
|03/12/2019
|TR
|$24.99
|Dark Horse Books
|84
|Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins–Jester Lavorre
|07/12/2021
|HC
|$17.99
|Dark Horse Books
|85
|Berserk Volume 37
|03/12/2013
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|86
|Plants vs. Zombies Volume 3: Bully For You
|10/11/2015
|HC
|$10.99
|Dark Horse Kids
|87
|Berserk Volume 15
|20/02/2007
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|88
|Danganronpa: The Animation Volume 3
|20/12/2016
|TR
|$13.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|89
|Berserk Volume 28
|07/04/2009
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|90
|Hellsing Deluxe Volume 3
|15/06/2021
|HC
|$49.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|91
|Gantz Omnibus Volume 2
|08/01/2019
|TR
|$24.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|92
|Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Promise Part 1
|24/01/2012
|TR
|$12.99
|Dark Horse Books
|93
|Berserk Volume 38
|18/07/2017
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|94
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-Creating a Champion Hero's Edition
|20/11/2018
|HC
|$99.99
|Dark Horse Books
|95
|Adora and the Distance
|01/03/2022
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Kids
|96
|The Umbrella Academy Boxed Set
|07/12/2021
|BX
|$55.97
|Dark Horse Books
|97
|Danganronpa 2: Ultimate Luck and Hope and Despair Volume 2
|05/02/2019
|TR
|$13.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|98
|Berserk Volume 36
|02/10/2012
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga
|99
|Avatar: The Last Airbender–Smoke and Shadow Omnibus
|05/10/2021
|TR
|$24.99
|Dark Horse Books
|100
|Berserk Volume 35
|04/10/2011
|TR
|$14.99
|Dark Horse Manga