Penguin Random House 100 Best-Selling Dark Horse Books, Mostly Berserk

Berserk sales continue to go berserk… Penguin Random House has put together a number of charts for distributing comic books and graphic novels over the last three months, including the Dark Horse Comics and Dark Horse Books titles that they have been selling to bookstores, libraries and bookfairs, outside of Diamond Comic Distributors. Sales are dominated by the Berserk series, with the first Mob Psycho volumes breaking through, with new volumes of both to come. They also note the success of game spinoffs Halo Encyclopedia, Zelda Encylopedia and Critical Role. And suggesting retailers look out for Grendel sales as more word on that TV show emerged…

Title – Long On Sale Date Format Code Price (USA) Product Line 1 Berserk Deluxe Volume 1 26/03/2019 HC $49.99 Dark Horse Manga 2 Berserk Deluxe Volume 2 09/07/2019 HC $49.99 Dark Horse Manga 3 Berserk Deluxe Volume 3 05/11/2019 HC $49.99 Dark Horse Manga 4 Berserk Volume 1 04/11/2003 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 5 Berserk Deluxe Volume 4 10/03/2020 HC $49.99 Dark Horse Manga 6 Berserk Deluxe Volume 5 07/07/2020 HC $49.99 Dark Horse Manga 7 Mob Psycho 100 Volume 1 06/11/2018 TR $11.99 Dark Horse Manga 8 Berserk Deluxe Volume 8 31/08/2021 HC $49.99 Dark Horse Manga 9 Berserk Deluxe Volume 6 24/11/2020 HC $49.99 Dark Horse Manga 10 Berserk Deluxe Volume 7 09/03/2021 HC $49.99 Dark Horse Manga 11 Berserk Volume 2 21/12/2004 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 12 Halo Encyclopedia 12/04/2022 HC $49.99 Dark Horse Books 13 Berserk Deluxe Volume 10 08/03/2022 HC $49.99 Dark Horse Manga 14 Berserk Volume 3 21/12/2004 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 15 The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia 19/06/2018 HC $39.99 Dark Horse Books 16 Berserk Deluxe Volume 9 23/11/2021 HC $49.99 Dark Horse Manga 17 Berserk Volume 4 27/07/2004 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 18 Mob Psycho 100 Volume 2 02/04/2019 TR $11.99 Dark Horse Manga 19 Avatar: The Last Airbender Coloring Book 25/10/2016 TR $17.99 Dark Horse Books 20 Cuphead Volume 1: Comic Capers & Curios 11/08/2020 TR $10.99 Dark Horse Kids 21 Danganronpa: The Animation Volume 1 05/04/2016 TR $13.99 Dark Horse Manga 22 Mob Psycho 100 Volume 3 13/08/2019 TR $11.99 Dark Horse Manga 23 Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia 14/12/2021 HC $49.99 Dark Horse Books 24 Berserk Volume 6 01/02/2005 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 25 Hellsing Deluxe Volume 1 14/07/2020 HC $49.99 Dark Horse Manga 26 Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons (Graphic Novel) 06/07/2021 TR $19.99 Dark Horse Books 27 Berserk Volume 5 26/10/2004 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 28 Mob Psycho 100 Volume 6 27/10/2020 TR $11.99 Dark Horse Manga 39 Stranger Things: The Bully (Graphic Novel) 31/07/2020 TR $12.99 Dark Horse Books 30 Stranger Things: Zombie Boys (Graphic Novel) 21/01/2020 TR $10.99 Dark Horse Books 31 Berserk Volume 8 26/07/2005 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 32 Berserk Volume 10 31/01/2006 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 33 The Art of Cuphead 17/03/2020 HC $39.99 Dark Horse Books 34 Mob Psycho 100 Volume 4 31/03/2020 TR $11.99 Dark Horse Manga 35 Minecraft Volume 1 (Graphic Novel) 04/06/2019 TR $10.99 Dark Horse Kids 36 Avatar: The Last Airbender–The Search Omnibus 27/10/2020 TR $24.99 Dark Horse Books 37 Minecraft Volume 3 (Graphic Novel) 16/11/2021 TR $10.99 Dark Horse Kids 38 Berserk Volume 7 24/05/2005 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 39 Avatar: The Last Airbender–North and South Omnibus 22/02/2022 TR $24.99 Dark Horse Books 40 Danganronpa: The Animation Volume 2 09/08/2016 TR $13.99 Dark Horse Manga 41 Berserk Volume 9 25/10/2005 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 42 Gantz Omnibus Volume 1 04/09/2018 TR $24.99 Dark Horse Manga 43 Avatar: The Last Airbender–The Promise Omnibus 30/06/2020 TR $24.99 Dark Horse Books 44 Hellsing Deluxe Volume 2 24/11/2020 HC $49.99 Dark Horse Manga 45 Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins–Caleb Widogast 08/02/2022 HC $17.99 Dark Horse Books 46 Critical Role Vox Machina: Origins Volume I 15/10/2019 TR $19.99 Dark Horse Books 47 Berserk Volume 16 10/04/2007 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 48 Minecraft: Wither Without You Volume 2 (Graphic Novel) 25/05/2021 TR $10.99 Dark Horse Books 49 Minecraft: Wither Without You Volume 1 (Graphic Novel) 22/04/2020 TR $10.99 Dark Horse Kids 50 Berserk Volume 18 07/08/2007 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 51 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild–Creating a Champion 20/11/2018 HC $49.99 Dark Horse Books 52 Mob Psycho 100 Volume 5 07/07/2020 TR $11.99 Dark Horse Manga 53 Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Library Edition: Series I & II Collection 24/11/2020 HC $39.99 Dark Horse Books 54 Blade of the Immortal Omnibus Volume 1 10/01/2017 TR $24.99 Dark Horse Manga 55 Mob Psycho 100: Reigen 15/12/2020 TR $11.99 Dark Horse Manga 56 Plants vs. Zombies Volume 1: Lawnmageddon 19/11/2013 HC $10.99 Dark Horse Kids 57 Berserk Volume 20 11/12/2007 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 58 Neil Gaiman's Chivalry 05/04/2022 HC $19.99 Dark Horse Books 59 Avatar: The Last Airbender–The Rift Omnibus 23/02/2021 TR $24.99 Dark Horse Books 60 Berserk Volume 40 08/10/2019 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 61 The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia 29/01/2013 HC $39.99 Dark Horse Books 62 Minecraft Volume 2 (Graphic Novel) 27/10/2020 TR $10.99 Dark Horse Kids 63 H.P. Lovecraft's At the Mountains of Madness Volume 1 (Manga) 09/07/2019 TR $19.99 Dark Horse Manga 64 The Umbrella Academy Volume 1: Apocalypse Suite 22/07/2008 TR $17.99 Dark Horse Books 65 Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Volume 1 07/04/2020 TR $12.99 Dark Horse Manga 66 The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts 21/02/2017 HC $39.99 Dark Horse Books 67 Berserk Volume 32 08/12/2009 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 68 Danganronpa 2: Ultimate Luck and Hope and Despair Volume 1 24/12/2018 TR $13.99 Dark Horse Manga 69 Plants vs. Zombies Zomnibus Volume 1 16/11/2021 HC $19.99 Dark Horse Kids 70 Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Volume II 18/08/2020 TR $19.99 Dark Horse Books 71 Plants vs. Zombies Volume 2: Timepocalypse 20/01/2015 HC $10.99 Dark Horse Kids 72 Berserk Volume 19 09/10/2007 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 72 Berserk Volume 31 13/10/2009 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 74 Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Lost Adventures 14/06/2011 TR $19.99 Dark Horse Books 75 Berserk Volume 22 08/04/2008 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 76 Cuphead Volume 2: Cartoon Chronicles & Calamities 21/09/2021 TR $10.99 Dark Horse Books 77 Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years 23/10/2018 HC $39.99 Dark Horse Books 78 Berserk Volume 33 09/02/2010 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 79 Avatar: The Last Airbender–Suki, Alone 27/07/2021 TR $12.99 Dark Horse Books 80 Berserk Volume 14 19/12/2006 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 81 Berserk Volume 39 24/07/2018 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 82 Berserk Volume 34 21/09/2010 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 83 The Witcher Omnibus 03/12/2019 TR $24.99 Dark Horse Books 84 Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins–Jester Lavorre 07/12/2021 HC $17.99 Dark Horse Books 85 Berserk Volume 37 03/12/2013 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 86 Plants vs. Zombies Volume 3: Bully For You 10/11/2015 HC $10.99 Dark Horse Kids 87 Berserk Volume 15 20/02/2007 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 88 Danganronpa: The Animation Volume 3 20/12/2016 TR $13.99 Dark Horse Manga 89 Berserk Volume 28 07/04/2009 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 90 Hellsing Deluxe Volume 3 15/06/2021 HC $49.99 Dark Horse Manga 91 Gantz Omnibus Volume 2 08/01/2019 TR $24.99 Dark Horse Manga 92 Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Promise Part 1 24/01/2012 TR $12.99 Dark Horse Books 93 Berserk Volume 38 18/07/2017 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 94 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-Creating a Champion Hero's Edition 20/11/2018 HC $99.99 Dark Horse Books 95 Adora and the Distance 01/03/2022 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Kids 96 The Umbrella Academy Boxed Set 07/12/2021 BX $55.97 Dark Horse Books 97 Danganronpa 2: Ultimate Luck and Hope and Despair Volume 2 05/02/2019 TR $13.99 Dark Horse Manga 98 Berserk Volume 36 02/10/2012 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga 99 Avatar: The Last Airbender–Smoke and Shadow Omnibus 05/10/2021 TR $24.99 Dark Horse Books 100 Berserk Volume 35 04/10/2011 TR $14.99 Dark Horse Manga