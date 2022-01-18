Penguin Random House Apologieses To Comic Book Stores For Outage

Yesterday, when much of the USA has a national holiday, the Penguin Random House website for comic book stores decided they wanted a slice of that action too. Which is why the site went down. Well, anything Diamond can do, Penguin Random House can do as well. Today they issued retailers with an apology, e-mailing out the following;

We are aware that there was an outage on .Biz from 8:08pm EST January 17th to 7:00am EST January 18th that directly impacted many of you placing your FOC orders. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience. The .Biz site is currently live, and we are gathering more information on the issue. Please be aware that any confirmed carts converted to orders last night without issue. For anyone who was unable to place an FOC order or confirm their carts during this outage time, we will be updating you throughout the day as more information is made available. – The US Direct Market Sales Team

They may have other notes to send soon, as one particular video from a comic book and graphic novel retailer Organic Priced Books, despairing of using PRH has been doing the rounds.

And I am told that Diamond Comic Distributors has been experiencing a trickling of comic book stores returning to use Diamond as a middle mad for PRH, even though it costs them more money. Something about reliability, ease of use, packaging and better the devil you know…

Last March, Marvel Comics and Penguin Random House Publisher Services (PRHPS), a division of Penguin Random House, announced an exclusive worldwide multi-year sales and distribution agreement for Marvel's newly published and backlist comic books, trade collections, and graphic novels to comics shops, known as the Direct Market, which began in October last year, to devastating consequences for many comic stores who saw some of their orders trashed beyond belief. Not even Organic Priced Books has anything comparable to those deliveries…