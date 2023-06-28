Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Del Rey UK, Inklore, manga, Penguin Random House, Webtoon

Penguin Random House/Del Rey UK New Manga/Webtoon Imprint Inklore

Penguin Random House & Del Rey UK have announced Inklore, a new imprint focused on manga, manhua, manhwa, webcomics and “light novels”.

Penguin Random House and Del Rey UK have announced that they will launch Inklore, a new worldwide comic book imprint focused on publishing manga, manhua, manhwa, webcomics adaptations, and "light novels".

The US will see Keith Clayton, VP and Deputy Publisher at Random House Worlds and former Justice League /Vault Comics editor Rebecca "Tay" Taylor as editorial director of Inklore. In the UK, Ben Brusey will be Inklore's Publishing Director, with Kate McHale as its Senior Commissioning Editor.

PRH says Inklore will be "a pop-comics imprint celebrating the most popular, fan-driven tropes in visual storytelling, with a focus on digital-to-print licensed publishing in the romance, fantasy, science fiction, horror, and slice-of-life genres". There will also be a focus on working with Penguin Random House North Asia to bring international creators and storytellers to a global audience of readers.

McHale states "Inklore is dedicated to connecting amazing storytellers and creators from around the world to a global community of readers. These are emotive and visually stunning stories that will transport you, captivate you and that you'll want to share. We are hugely excited to be partnering with our talented US colleagues on this global venture, and building on our success with Del Rey UK. We cannot wait to publish the titles we have signed so far – as well as those to come."

The first Inklore project will be My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999, a gamer rom-com manga series by Mashiro, previously published in Japan by Mashiro, Kadokawa and ComicSmart since 2018, with the seventh volume published in April, alongside an anime adaptation on Crunchyroll.

Under the Oak Tree, a fantasy romance novel b y KIM Suji, originally published in Korea by RIDI Corporation and adapted into a webtoon on the Manta platform. The first volume will be released in the summer of 2024.

originally published in Korea by RIDI Corporation and adapted into a webtoon on the Manta platform. The first volume will be released in the summer of 2024. The Heavens, an adult fantasy space opera original graphic novel series written by Lev Grossman and Lilah Sturges , is pitched as Succession meets The Empire Strikes Back. The first volume will be released in 2027.

and , is pitched as Succession meets The Empire Strikes Back. The first volume will be released in 2027. Northern Lights, a YA fantasy graphic novel series by Malin Falch , originally published in Norwegian by Egmont. The first volume will be released in 2024.

, originally published in Norwegian by Egmont. The first volume will be released in 2024. Cherry Blossoms After Winter, a childhood-friends-to-lovers BL manhwa by Bamwoo, originally published in Korean. The webtoon currently runs on the Tappytoon, and has been adapted for TV. The first volume will be released in early 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!