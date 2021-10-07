Penguin Random House Making Changes To Marvel Comics Packaging

Penguin Random House have issued the following statement to comic book retailers who have been ordering Marvel Comics from them. "Thank you for reaching out and providing your feedback in regard to damaged product. We appreciate your patience as our teams are working through the claims backlog. Please be advised that replacement stock is limited. We will work with all customers on resolution options. We are currently reviewing our packaging and will be making changes. Please know that above all else we are determined to get better and to provide the market with the level of service you deserve, and we expect of ourselves." Bleeding Cool has, in recent days, covered issues that many comic book retailers have been having with their first Penguin Random House deliveries. I understand that retailer concerns are being addressed by David Gabriel and his team at Marvel, with Penguin Random House. Here's a few new ones, to add to the old…

of Comics Conspiracy tweeted "Oh no. The PRH packing of Marvel Comics is bad. Really bad. Like, really really bad… Just normal boxes the same size as the comics, no protection. Most books in every box is damaged because it's shipped UPS with no protection." Mike Sterling of Sterling Silver Comics had a better experience, albeit with lots of foreboding, saying "Just received my first shipment of Marvel comics from their new distributor…no damages that I can see, despite the boxes not offering a whole lot of protection (one good bump in the UPS pipeline would destroy everything inside). Haven't checked for shortages yet. Does include a "packed by" slip, which I'm certainly not used to from a comic distributor…Whoops, finally did a count and while everything's there, there were four (minorly) damaged comics. Now to jump through the hoops of having to report the things."

posted "Somehow by some miracle ours were okay but man will it not take much to have almost everything be damaged." This was a common factor with "Chet Americanman" posting "Ya, mine came undamaged. But I am pretty sure that was just an act of God. They are going to have to do better. I thought they had promised that, but I have never been impressed with their packing on graphic novels over the last couple of years."

Power Pack Nation posted "Diamond's had their shipping problems, but never anything like this. We got 1 box filled with basically kindling, 1 box that we'd never find acceptable from Diamond or Lunar, but in this case, are reluctantly considering "good enough" just to have some product, and according to the website, there's a 3rd box of some pretty major books (like Immortal Hulk #50 and all the Star Wars, plus some other stuff) that they haven't even bothered to ship out yet. Just a disaster."

But Doug O'Loughlin of the Comic Cave was happy, posting "got some Penguin Random House comics from Marvel w/that free shipping! I love this sweet note about who packed it … On sale Wednesday."

Better luck with Penguin Random House next week folks? Let us know how it goes…