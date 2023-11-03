Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: gold digger, Penguina Blackfoot

Penguina Blackfoot Returns in Antarctic Press January 2024 Solicits

Penguina Blackfoot returns to Antarctic Press in their January 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as teaming up with Tomorrow Girl.

Penguina Blackfoot returns to Antarctic Press in their January 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as teaming up with Antarctic Press' Tomorrow Girl. While Fred Perry's Gold Digger continued to get the remastered omnibus editions now that it has concluded.

PENGUINA BLACKFOOT ONE SHOT

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV231173

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Ben Dunn

COMIC-POWERED SUPERHERO FROM THE SOUTH POLE!

Penguina is back to battle bad guys and defend the Antarctic from evildoers! In "Penguina in the City" (Jim Cowan), Penguina teams up with Tomorrow Girl to confront a new villain. PLUS a story of Shlepzig as Penguina confronts a shapeshifting being.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

GOLD DIGGER REMASTERED OMNIBUS TP VOL 02

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV231166

(W) Fred Perry (A / CA) Fred Perry

LEPRECHAUNS IN TANKS!

TIME-TRAVELING GENIUS DOG!

EPIC CROSSOVER!

More of the early run of Fred Perry's Gold Digger is back, now even better! For the first time ever, we bring you all 8 issues of Fred's "Time Warp" crossover saga with Antartic Press's Ninja High School, in FULL COLOR! Collected in this volume:

Issues 20-35 of the Gold Digger regular black-and-white series.

Issues 54-57 of Ninja High School.

ALL IN FULL COLOR FOR THE FIRST TIME!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

HORROR COMICS #32

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV231167

(W) Dino Caruso, Shawn Richison (A) J. C. Grande

SCIENCE-SPAWNED MONSTERS!

TIME-TRAVELING HORROR!

"Origin Point, #3 of 4"

Darwin is adopted by a local monastery, while a local village attempts an assassination against his nemesis, Hannibal, setting in motion their final confrontation.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

EXCITING COMICS #42

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV231168

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Joel Souza

ACTION! ADVENTURE!

SUPER-SIZE SUPERHEROINE!

IMMORTAL STONE HERO VS. NAZIS!

"Fatgirl, Pt. 1" (John Rhodes, Nicole Kane, Evan Quiring): Overweight, all-too-human Skylar idolizes her world's powerful and gorgeous super-beings. But when they destroy Paradise City before her eyes, she vows to do something about it!

"Canadian Sentinel" (Dan Collins, Justin Shauf): Canadian Sentinel, an ageless hero made of stone, looks into an 'alt-right' rally he's recently dispersed and starts finding links to a secret raid mission he made on a Nazi research facility in WW2.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

MANGA Z #19

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV231169

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Kazuaki Ishida

CANADIAN SUPER-BEAR!

SQUABBLING ELVES VS. EVIL LICH!

SUPER-SPEEDY SENTAI!

"The Adventures of Lenifille" (Kazuaki Ishida): Lenifille and Polline must overcome their petty feud to survive if they want to save Sylka from being wedded to a lich…who then turns Kyle against them!

"Canada Bear" (Paul Farris, Sean Wilson, Jo Wong): During the Swiss-Canadian Cold War, a nuclear accident transforms an ordinary zoo bear into the ultimate ursine, Canada Bear, who must now defend his nation from the brink of destruction.

"Hyperspeed" (Palmer & Archer, Johnny Joseph Flores): Disgraced wrestler Yoshinobu Goto has a chance at redemption, to earn Okami-Buckler Championship Belt and the mantle of Hyperspeed, but his training is disrupted by the arrival of Yokai Army General Lord Baku!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

INTERSTELLAR DUST #3 (OF 4)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV231170

(W) C.J. Hudson (A) Moy Rodriguez (CA) Igor Wolski

PRISON BREAK IN OUTER SPACE!

HARD TIME WAS NEVER THIS MUCH FUN!

In this penultimate issue, a plan is set in motion, and the remaining survivors of the Afterglow have their minds set on one thing: escape! However, it may take some convincing to get everyone on the same page…

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

JUNGLE COMICS #25 CVR A ALEX GENARO LTD ED

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV231171

NOV231172 – JUNGLE COMICS #25 CVR B SKETCH

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Alex Genaro

CLASSIC JUNGLE BEAUTY ADVENTURES FROM ITALY AND BRAZIL!

LIMITED PRINT RUN:: 1000 COPIES!

"Valkiria:" (Alex Mir, Alex Genaro): Savage South American beauty Valk ria and her companion Rama the Necrolemur star in "Breakfast with the Dead" by Alex Genaro, Alex Mir, Lauo Ferreira, and Omar Viñole!

"The Adventures of Zan the Jungle Lord" (Giuseppe Pederiali and Roberto Renzi): More classic adventures of "Fabio of the Forest"! This Tarzan-adjacent, Italian retro romp has been translated into English exclusively for Jungle Comics!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

COCAINE KONG T/S SM

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV231174

(A) David Hutchinson

BIGGER THAN ANY BEAR!

NOT BASED ON ANY TRUE STORY!

A MUST-HAVE FOR MOVIE-MONSTER FANS!

Get off the Horse and go ape! This super-sized simian's silverback is accented by a bit of "white-nose", all on basic black, so it goes with any outfit. Get that monkey off your back…and put it on your front instead!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

COCAINE KONG T/S MED

COCAINE KONG T/S LG

COCAINE KONG T/S XL

COCAINE KONG T/S XXL

COCAINE KONG T/S XXXL

STAR WARRIOR MANGA T/S SM

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV231180

(A) Joe Wight

CLASSIC SCI-FI MEETS MANGA STYLE!

HYPER-SPEED EXCITEMENT!

This bold, one-man fighter practically hyper-jumps off its shirt and at the viewer, highlighted by a bold "Star Warrior" title in Japanese, all courtesy of master aircraft/starcraft artist Joseph Wight (Star Wars: The Manga, Steam Wars Chronicles, Twilight X)! No need to strike a deal with any evil overlord, just pilot to your local shop or online store to get one for yourself!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

STAR WARRIOR MANGA T/S MED

STAR WARRIOR MANGA T/S LG

STAR WARRIOR MANGA T/S XL

STAR WARRIOR MANGA T/S XXL

STAR WARRIOR MANGA T/S XXXL

NOTZILLA ONESHOT CVR A BEN DUNN

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV231186

(W) Lukman Hadi, Mitch Teemley (A) Zumart Putra (CA) Ben Dunn

Adapted from the hit cult movie! A strange egg lands in Cleveland and hatches to become the giant monster Notzillla! It rampages through the city in its search for the one thing it desires….BEER!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

NOTZILLA ONESHOT CVR B FRED PERRY

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV231187

(W) Lukman Hadi, Mitch Teemley (A) Zumart Putra (CA) Fred Perry

The beleaguered characters on this cover may not be able to believe what's going on in Cleveland, but you can believe this awesome variant cover by Fred "Gold Digger" Perry will be hard to catch if you don't reserve a copy now!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

NOTZILLA ONESHOT CVR C HIROSHI KANATANI

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV231188

(W) Lukman Hadi, Mitch Teemley (A) Zumart Putra (CA) Hiroshi Kanatani

The cult knockoff kaiju gets a genuine monster of a variant cover by Coaraptor creator and Godzilla & Ultraman illustrator Hiroshi Kanatani! Signal the Comics Attack Squad to reserve copies at your local shop or favorite online retailer now!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

