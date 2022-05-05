Penguin's Michael Green Wants Graphic Novels For New Publisher Marble

Michael Green has joined Marble Press as acquisitions editor for picture books, graphic novels, and middle grade. He was previously president and publisher of Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers / Penguin Random House. He is most closely associated with The Day the Crayons Quit by Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers, the Ranger's Apprentice novels by John Flanagan, the Otis the Tractor picture books by Loren Long, the Alex Rider spy novels by Anthony Horowitz, the sports-themed novels of Mike Lupica, and the historical fiction novels of Ruta Sepetys. Most recently he founded GreenHouse Editorial, a freelance editing service.

Marble Press is a new San Francisco-based book publisher that launches at the end of March, as a collaboration between various children's book authors and illustrators. Consider it a United Artists form of book publishers. Headed by Susan Szecsi and Jon Collins-Black, with over five decades of business experience, the company secured a multi-year seven figure funding commitment from California based venture capital.

Marble Press announced it has three subsidiaries: Marble Books, Bulooga Books, and Taltos Books. Marble Books will represent children's picture books. Taltos Books will brand middle-grade and young adult books, and the Bulooga brand will publish books for young readers.

"Our mission is to publish books that inspire children, books that challenge their imagination and ignite their curiosity. Our books will be diverse and honest. We are really seeking books that will stand on their own by offering fresh perspectives and outside-the-box experiences," added Szecsi.

"We are aggressively seeking the best authors and illustrators, both established and unknown talents," said Collins-Black. "Our goal is to source and to develop great stories. We believe the Marble Press team has the experience and funding to compete with established brands, while bringing the enthusiasm, energy and care of a startup. The publishing industry can be a frustrating one for writers and illustrators. By providing personalized service to our writers and artists, we want the process to be fun and exciting. We believe this philosophy will bring forth the best books for our readers."

Marble Press is available for open submissions from children's book authors and illustrators at the time of this press release. Agent submissions are also welcome. More details may be found at www.marblepress.com. Just don't mix up Marble with Marvel, as I already did five times when writing this.