Peter Hogan & Steve Parkhouse Bring Resident Alien To An End In 2026

Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse are to bring Resident Alien to an end in 2026, with One More For The Road from Dark Horse Comics

Article Summary Resident Alien will conclude in 2026 with the special finale One More For The Road from Dark Horse Comics.

Peter Hogan discusses the series' Netflix expansion, comic origins, and partnership with Steve Parkhouse.

Insight into the journey from comic to TV adaptation and the rise in book sales following streaming success.

Upcoming projects teased: The Book Of Changes, a new Marc Laming series, and the Black Forests anthology.

Portsmouth Comic Con is hosting guest Peter Hogan this weekend, across Free Comic Book Day as well, with a new Resident Alien series launching from Dark Horse, with the TV adaptation finally hitting UK and European Netflix, we got a word in… and also discovered that the comic book series would be getting a finale next year with One More For The Road. Comics and games writer David Baille is organising the comic book side of Portsmouth Comic Con so he got in a few questions for us.

David Baille: It was great to see Resident Alien finally hitting UK and European Netflix a couple of weeks ago. I imagine it's even more exciting for you? Are you hosting a watch party?

Peter Hogan: Yes, it is exciting. What happened when the show went to Netflix in the States last year was that we suddenly gained this huge new audience, most of whom had never even heard of the show before. As a result of that, the book sales rose dramatically as well. So, I'm obviously hoping that happens here as well. I think a lot of people have found the show hard to track down before now. So … I may be persuaded by my kids to watch at least the pilot once again.

David Baille: How did the original comic series first happen – what's the history there? What I really need to know is – did it all start with the pun in the title?

Peter Hogan: No, I'd had the title up my sleeve for many, many years, but it wasn't what started the idea. I'd learned over the years that if you're a writer, it really helps to pitch projects hand-in-hand with an artist. Since I'd worked well with Steve Parkhouse in the past, I somehow persuaded him to have another go. He wanted to do something involving aliens, so it all grew from that … and at that point I remembered that I already had this title, which fitted perfectly.

David Baille: The first miniseries must have been a massive success for Dark Horse, as the original 2012 miniseries has had six or seven sequels over the years. Was it instantly optioned by SyFy?

Peter Hogan: No, not at all. Mike Richardson at Dark Horse fell in love with it at first sight, and he was convinced from the start that it'd work as a TV show or a movie. He started talking to Hollywood straight away, but … it actually took over ten years to get the show off the ground. Meanwhile, Mike kept greenlighting series after series of the book, because he was so convinced that eventually it'd happen.

David Baille: Did you get to make a set visit?

Peter Hogan: Steve didn't go on set, but I did, and had a great time. You can see the results in the finale of Series Three, where I share a few minutes on-screen acting opposite Linda Hamilton!

David Baille: I know you worked with the legend that is Steve Parkhouse previously at Vertigo – what is it about the team that works so well for you?



Peter Hogan: I don't really know, except we trust each other, and respect each others skills. Largely we just leave each other alone to get on with it.

David Baille: One of my favourite comics of yours is Timehouse at 2000AD (in the early 90s). Firstly – do you remember it fondly yourself? And how many people ask you about it these days?

Peter Hogan: Almost nobody! No, that's not true … but it was quirky, and most 2000AD readers don't really care for quirky … though I did have one friend who wanted to turn it into an opera! I do remember it fondly, partly because it was the first longish story that I ever attempted. Also, it had its genesis in a dream, and I thought, 'so, that's how this storytelling thing works.'

David Baille: You were one of the first people I became aware of jumping from editorial to writing. Was that always the plan, and how difficult a transition did you find it?

Peter Hogan: It wasn't really a plan, but lots of writers that I'd worked with told me I should have a go myself … So when the editing gig came to an end, I did just that … though editing and writing are two separate skills, so it took me a little while to find my feet. Even so, whenever I see any of my really old stuff, I'm generally surprised at how good it is – it's just the execution that's a bit clunky.

David Baille: Has being an ex-editor given you an armoury of silver bullets for pitching stories to editors?



Peter Hogan: No, not at all. Not convinced such a thing exists, either. Mostly I think it's just a matter of luck and timing.

David Baille: I was very excited to hear about your new anthology Black Forests with art from Glenn Fabry, Steve Parkhouse, Mark Stafford and David Hitchcock. How did the Kickstarter go?

David Baille: It went well, though we didn't actually have that much material to show people. I think once it's finally out there, and it's had a review or two, and people can look at the thing for themselves, then I think we should get a lot more interest in it.

David Baille: Will you have copies for fans at your convention appearances this year – like at Portsmouth Comic Con next week?



David Baille: Yes, definitely. We're currently running way behind schedule, which has been unavoidable because a couple of people had illnesses and other personal issues to deal with, so I can't even give you a date when we'll have finished copies – but when we do I'll be out there somewhere signing them.

David Baille: What's next for Peter Hogan Industries?

Peter Hogan: Resident Alien Book Nine is called The Book Of Changes, and that'll be coming out this autumn. After that there'll be a 26pp finale, probably next spring, which is called One More For The Road, and after that we're done. I'm also currently trying to get a new comics series off the ground with Marc Laming. We've been wanting to work together for years, so hopefully this time it'll happen. And meanwhile I'm about 90% of the way through writing a science-fiction novel, and planning another Black Forests collection if the first one goes down well, so … I'm keeping pretty busy.

Peter Hogan is known for Resident Alien, as well as writing series for Vertigo, and 2000 AD and Tom Strong for Wildstorm. David Baillie is also a comics writer, co-creating Red Thorn with Meghan Hetrick for Vertigo, as well as other strips for 2000 AD, Heavy Metal, Valiant and others – and according to this 2000AD wiki page he died of old age a few years ago.

Peter Hogan and David Baillie will both at Portsmouth Comic Con, 3rd and 4th of May 2025

