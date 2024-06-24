Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: David Hitchcock, Glenn Fabry, jimmy broxton, kickstarter, Peter Hogan, Rapha Lobosco, Resident Alien, rian hughes, steve parkhouse

Creators of Resident Alien Launch New Horror Comic With Glenn Fabry

Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, co-creators of Resident Alien, are launching a new horror anthology Black Forests from Scratch Comics.

Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, co-creators of Resident Alien, are launching a new horror anthology Black Forests from Scratch Comics. Hogan will be writing each comic story, Steve Parkhouse will draw the lead strip, followed by Glenn Fabry, Rapha Lobosco, Rian Hughes, Jimmy Broxton and David Hitchcock.

"This whole thing started when Shane (Chebsey) asked me to write a short horror story," said Peter Hogan about the development of the idea for the book. "After I'd done that I just kept having more horror ideas, so we decided to make a book of them."

Peter Hogan's Black Forests is now live on Kickstarter and has currently raised $1525 pledged of a £4000 goal from 61 backers with 29 days to go. The campaign runs until 23rd July, with all the usual opportunities to get special variant editions with alternative covers from Aly Fell and David Hitchcock , signed book plate editions, one off pieces of art and digital editions of the book.

Promising "a macabre tale of misadventure, a folk horror fable with a twist, a glimpse into a terrifying future and all out horror shockers… futuristic apocalyptic scenarios to intimate chillers of murder, to cautionary tales that will send a shiver down your spine, this high quality volume stretches Peter's writing muscles in every direction within the horror genre. As the tag line suggests, some of the stories bring a supernatural feeling of unsettling dread, the fear of the unknown or unexplained, while others reveal true horrors imaginable within the real world around us today or in a possible future. As you turn the pages you will never know what to expect, other than the highest quality of storytelling throughout". It should be a black forest gateau of a comic.

Scratch Comics was created by veteran indie comics publisher Shane Chebsey in 2022 to publish high quality comics and graphic novels by both established and emerging comic creators.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!