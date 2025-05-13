Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: peter laird, tmnt

Peter Laird On Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Journeys #1 from IDW

Peter Laird on a new comic book series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Journeys #1 from IDW for August 2025

Article Summary Peter Laird is credited for IDW’s new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Journeys #1, coming August 2025.

It's not confirmed if Kevin Eastman is involved; so far, only Laird is officially attached to the project.

The TMNT franchise began in 1984 with Eastman and Laird’s indie comic, exploding into a multimedia empire.

Laird rarely returns to the Turtles, so his involvement in TMNT: Journeys is a major moment for fans.

I reported this, burying the lede in a previous Bleeding Cool Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles scoop article, hoping it might shake out something loose. No joy, so instead I am making it the headline article and see if that will do the trick.

IDW Publishing is to put out a new series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Journeys, with issue 1 out in August 2025. And the only credit I have so far is Peter Laird. There will be others, one of them may very well be Kevin Eastman, but as it stand,s I only have Laird. Either way, TMNT: Journeys #1 will be published on the 10th of August. What it will be, well, that's yet to be revealed…

The small press black and while indie comic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird and published in 1984 by Eastman and Laird's company Mirage Studios. A surprise success, in 1987, Eastman and Laird licensed the characters to Playmates Toys, which developed a line of Turtles action figures. The toyline was promoted with an animated series, which premiered in 1987 and ran for almost a decade and was succeeded by several other television series, films, toylines, merchandise and games. The first Turtles film, released in 1990, became the highest-grossing independent film in history.

Kevin Eastman sold his share of the Turtles franchise to Laird in 2000. In 2009, Peter Laird sold it to Viacom, now Paramount Global. Paramount has licensed rights to IDW, and while Kevin Eastman has returned to the Turtles a lot, Peter Laird has done so less. Might Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Journeys somehow entail the journey from 1984 to now? Will it be just Peter, or will Kevin join in too? Right now, I am just working from a very small stub that reached me… but then I do have a decent record for this sort of thing, right?

