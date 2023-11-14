Peter Parker & Miles Morales Star In Spectacular Spider-Men Ongoing

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: miles morales, peter parker, Spectacular Spider-Men

Spectacular Spider-Men by Greg Weisman & Humberto Ramos launches a new ongoing series in March with Peter Parker and Miles Morales

Spectacular Spider-Men by Greg Weisman and Humberto Ramos launches in March 2023 from Marvel Comics, a new ongoing series starring both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as their respective Spider-Man. As approved by South Park as well… here's a trailer.

The Marvel Universe proudly boasts two amazing Spider-Men, and this March, they'll join forces in their first ongoing series ever: SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN! Not only will the series team up two of comic books' biggest icons, it'll also team up two industry superstars: writer Greg Weisman and artist Humberto Ramos.

Weisman, known for writing the beloved animated Spectacular Spider-Man animated series and creating Gargoyles, returns with all the web-slinging drama and adventure that made Spectacular Spider-Man a fan-favorite series. And who better to bring these new sagas to life than one of the definitive AMAZING SPIDER-MAN artists, Spidey legend Humberto Ramos!

Together, they'll introduce a fresh dynamic between Peter and Miles as super hero partners who swap intelligence and tips, combine their strength against threats, and learn from each other's differences in age and experience. The duo's journey kicks off with an epic run-in with the Jackal, and fans can get their first look at the action in a special announcement video, featuring never-before-seen interior artwork.

Peter Parker and Miles Morales are going to team up on the regular, comparing notes and using said notes to take on some of their most dangerous bad guys. This duo is better than dynamic, amazing, sensational, superior… they're SPECTACULAR!

"I'm so thrilled to be writing Spidey again, and the fact that I get to write both Spideys, together, makes the gig doubly sweet," Weisman shared. "It's fun for me, because in this book, I see the younger Miles trying really hard to show his maturity to his mentor Peter, while the older Pete feels free to let out his inner 16-year-old with Miles. So there's a bit of role reversal to the normal mentor-protege relationship than one might expect to see."

"But I think both Pete and Miles still feel very true to character," he continued. "And when things get serious, so do our boys (quippage notwithstanding). What we're seeing here is the evolution from mentor and protegee to them simply being good friends. And that change of status (in process, as it is) really interests me as a writer. Oh, and Humberto's art is so damn gorgeous."

"From a very young age, my goal was to draw Spider-Man for Marvel Comics, and now that it has become a recurring reality in my life, I enjoy every occasion in which I am called to do so, or as I like to say 'come back home,' and I could not ask for a better way to do that than alongside Greg Weisman who gave us the greatest Spider-Man TV series!" Ramos said. "Not only that, but in this book, I not only have the joy of drawing not one but two Spider-Mans. Drawing Peter's adventures was exciting enough, I can only imagine how it will be drawing both Peter and Miles' adventures! I love my job!"