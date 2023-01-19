Phillip Kennedy Johnson Writes New James Bond For 70th Anniversary It's been 70 years since Casino Royale by Ian Fleming, and a new James Bond is back, from Dynamite, written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson.

007: For King and Country is a new James Bond series for the 70th anniversary year of the character, to be written by Superman writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and drawn by Giorgio Spalletta, published in April by Dynamite Entertainment, the 70th anniversary of the first publication of Casino Royale by Ian Fleming in 1953.

Accused of murder on British soil, James Bond is marked a traitor by his own government. M has sent the entire legion of 00 agents after 007 to stamp out what seems to be the ultimate betrayal. This all leaves Bond on the run and underground. Though there is one more key agent not on his tail, as 003 – Gwendolyn Gann is currently his sole ally. She is another traitor, though presumed dead. Of course, the pair are secretly deep into a clandestine mission that could have globe-shattering ramifications! Can James and Gwen survive to die another day? Or will their own erstwhile allies catch up to them before they can unravel a massive conspiracy? Fans can find out in this hotly anticipated entry into the 007 mythos from one of the biggest names in comics, as Dynamite, Ian Fleming Publications, and company mark a major milestone!

Alongside the big birthday, Dynamite is also making available to retailers and fans again the wide range of James Bond graphic novels produced to date. The diverse library from creators including Benjamin Percy, Warren Ellis, Andy Diggle, Greg Pak, Jeff Parker, James Robinson, Vita Ayala, and many more will be available to order. Fans can explore acclaimed runs of original tales, uncovered flashbacks to a young Bond, and adaptations of the first two iconic novels, and complete their collections! Johnson and Spalletta are joined by a squad of top talents in depicting Bond and Gwen on covers for the series. Joseph Michael Linsner makes his Bond franchise debut, bringing his iconic style to the spy. Rebeca Puebla, Chuma Hill, and Lesley "Leirix" Li also feature with stunning takes on this duo of agents in the crosshairs.