Phoenix Comics Weekly Takes Over Thought Bubble, Kids Should Book Now

Phoenix Comics Weekly takes over the Thought Bubble this November..., kids are advised to book now, or show their parents how to do it.

Article Summary Phoenix Comics Weekly takes over the Kids Zone at Thought Bubble Comic Con in Harrogate this November.

Star creators like Neill Cameron, Abby Bulmer, Rob Deas, and more will lead exclusive interactive workshops.

Kids 12 and under attend for free, but advance workshop booking is required due to high demand.

Thought Bubble 2025 hosts 600+ comic exhibitors, top UK and international guests, and more publisher support than ever.

My favourite kids comic and my favourite comic book convention are diving in together more than usual this year, with the Phoenix Comics Weekly taking over the Kids Zone of Thought Bubble Comic Con in Harrogate, England in November, for the 15th and 16th of November. And in doing so, bringing in Neill Cameron, Abby Bulmer, Emily Kimbell, Sam Davies, Rob Deas and Zak Simmonds-Hurn to the show. 12-year-olds and under already go free to the show, and if parents use the PHOENIXTP25 code when booking tickets, they'll get a free siigned print with every child they bring.

"As well as taking over Thought Bubble's Kids' Zone with a huge array of activities; workshops, all-ages play space, sensory tent, face painting and loads more, The Phoenix will be delivering a programme of special draw along workshops featuring some of the artists and writers behind the acclaimed weekly comic. Joining The Phoenix line-up at Thought Bubble this year is best selling Donut Squad & Mega Robo Bros creator Neill Cameron, as well as writer and illustrator Sam Davies (Tooth and Claw Academy For Magical Creatures, Stutterhug), award-winning comic artist Rob Deas (Fawn, Legends of Olympus), Manchester-based cartoonist Abby Bulmer (Doggo, Earth Protection Force, Claire: Justice Ninja), acclaimed artist Zak Simmonds-Hurn (Legacy, Dragon Guard, Know Your Monsters) and artist & writer Emily Kimbell (Thingamajigs) "Due to expected high demand, all Phoenix fans and those hoping to attend the workshops will need to register their interest in the workshops in advance. This allows a fairer experience for ticket buyers, and for more people to experience the fun of The Phoenix workshops with no first-come-first-served pressure. Registration of interest for The Phoenix Workshops is open now and will run until 1st September. Those who are assigned tickets will then have two weeks to secure their spot… The workshops are held in the Kids' Zone Workshop room. Neill Cameron's Donut Drawing Masterclass (Queen's Suite) which will be held in a larger auditorium-style space." Saturday November 15 2025

11:00 – 12:00 – Neill Cameron's Donut Drawing Masterclass (Queen's Suite)

13:00 – 13:45 – Awesome Character Design with Zak Simmonds-Hurn

15:00 – 15:45 – Bring your Drawings to Life with Emily Kimbell

16:00 – 16:45 – Draw Doggo and Friends with Abby Bulmer Sunday November 16 2025

11:00 – 11:45 – Myths and Mayhem with Rob Deas

13:00 – 13:45 – Draw Magical Creatures with Sam Davies

14:00 – 14:45 – Neill Cameron's Donut Drawing Masterclass (Kids' Zone)

Guests at the show outside of the Kids Zone include Dave Cook, Garth Ennis, Duncan Fegredo, Megan Huang, Sean and Jacob Phillips, Stephanie Phillips, Posy Simmonds, Mariko Tamaki, Christian Ward, Jim Zub. Al Ewing, Mark Bradley, Bim Eriksson, and more.

Just like last year, Thought Bubble will be expanding its space again, with over 600 comic-creating exhibitors at the show, more than any other comic con in the UK, and with more comic publishers than ever before, including Hachette Children's Group, Cape Graphic Novels and Puffin Graphics.

Thought Bubble Director Martha Julian said, "We're so happy to be welcoming The Phoenix back to Thought Bubble this year. They've really pulled out all the stops with some incredible programming, bringing a whole host of creators for a packed weekend of kids' workshops, signings and drop-in activities. If you're thinking about coming along with your kids, do it! There'll be so much to see and do. Roll on November!"

The Phoenix Editor-in-Chief Tom Fickling said 'We're so excited to be back at Thought Bubble this year and are thrilled to be affecting a Phoenix take-over of the Kids' Zone. We love what Thought Bubble does and it's great to be part of the thriving comics community. Getting to bring a community of young comic fans together from all over the country and connect them with their favourite creators is a real highlight of our year! We can't wait to see everyone at Thought Bubble.'

