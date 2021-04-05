Pina Varnel's Webcomic, ADHD Alien, Sold As Graphic Novel From Dial

ADHD Alien is a webcomic by comic book creator and animation visual development artist, Pina Varnel which has now been picked up by Lauri Hornik at Dial as a debut YA graphic novel. Won at auction, ADHD Alien follows a girl with ADHD during the pivotal summer when she gets diagnosed and finally makes sense of her challenges.

Her very first comic, Pina told Comics Beat, "I was diagnosed in 2018 after my life was falling to pieces and I was about to lose my dream job, my first job as an artist for Feature Animation. After starting medication, I was shocked by how much my quality of life improved and started questioning why I was so afraid to seek out help and try medication. I became resentful towards people in general, blaming them for making me believe that seeking help and medical treatment was a shameful, dangerous thing. Since the diagnosis, I was confronted by so many people denying the existence of ADHD. I got so mad that I got up one night at 4 am and just started drawing comics in order to voice my emotions."

ADHD Alien will be published as a graphic novel by Dial in the summer of 2022 and Pina Varnel's agent Jennifer Azantian at Azantian Literary negotiated the deal.

Dial is an imprint owned by Penguin Books USA (but then again, isn't everyone these days?) and which publishes books for children young and old. Bleeding Cool recently highlighted Fernanda Frick's new graphic novel from Dial, formerly a greenlit-then-rejected Netflix cartoon, Raise The Bar as well as Fouad Mezher's new YA graphic novel, Suraya. , Vanessa Flores' Moriviví, Huda Fahmy's Yes I'm Hot In This and Pedro Martin's Mexikid.

