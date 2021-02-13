Huda Fahmy Of @YesImHotInThis Sells Her Graphic Novel For Six Figures

Huda Fahmy, creator of webcomic @YesImHotInThis on Instagram has successfully auctioned Huda F Are You?, a new YA graphic novel, for six figures to Dana Chidiac at Dial for publication in the autumn of this year,

Huda F Are You? is described as being loosely inspired by Fahmy's own high school years, follows Huda through her first year of high school in Dearborn, Michigan, where she's just one of many hijabi Muslim girls, as she tries on many identities in an attempt to figure out who (da F) she is.

Huda Fahmy told Bleeding Cool "Huda F Are You? is about a character loosely based on myself. Growing up Muslim and a daughter of immigrants, my adolescence became synonymous with identity. In school, I would be asked to explain/defend my "Muslim Identity" or "Arab Identity" or "American Identity." Ugh. It wasn't made any easier with mainstream society constantly pushing assimilation at me. "We're a melting pot!" "No, a mixed salad!" Um, can I just have lunch with my friends, please? And that's basically what this story is about: a young girl just trying to figure out who she is and where she fits."

Huda Fahmy's agent, Kathleen Ortiz at New Leaf, a literary agency who represent both authors and illustrators, negotiated the deal for world English rights.

Dial is an imprint owned by Penguin Books USA (but then again, isn't everyone these days?) and which publishes books for children young and old. Bleeding Cool recently highlighted Fernanda Frick's new graphic novel from Dial, formerly a greenlit-then-rejected Netflix cartoon, Raise The Bar as well as Fouad Mezher's new YA graphic novel, Suraya. and Vanessa Flores' Moriviví.

