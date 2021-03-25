Pedro Martin Sells His Mexikid Graphic Memoir To Dial

Cartoon Pedro Martin has sold his middle grade-graphic memoir Mexkid to Kate Harrison at Dial. "Recounting the winter that Pedro's family piled into a Winnebago and drove down to a small town near Guadalajara with a mission—bring their Abuelito back to America—the memoir is a family story going back generations to the Mexican Revolution in the early 1900s and an epic road trip story."

Pedro Martin was the lead designer and art director for Hallmark Properties, as well as working on hoops&yoyo TV shows, Asteroid Andy games and cartoons and creator of RB POP, a reimagining of Rainbow Brite. He describes himself as "a highly creative visual designer and innovative thinker with 27 years of experience in the fields of character development and social expression products…I'm also a cartoonist and storyteller. I enjoy "world creation" in both animation and product planning. As animation production designer, I like to ground characters in vivid and unique spaces and places."

Mexkid is intended to be published in the spring of 2023. Daniel Lazar at Writers House was Pedro Martin's agent for selling the North American rights.

Dial is an imprint owned by Penguin Books USA (but then again, isn't everyone these days?) and which publishes books for children young and old. Bleeding Cool recently highlighted Fernanda Frick's new graphic novel from Dial, formerly a greenlit-then-rejected Netflix cartoon, Raise The Bar as well as Fouad Mezher's new YA graphic novel, Suraya. , Vanessa Flores' Moriviví and Huda Fahmy's Yes I'm Hot In This.

Writers House is one of the largest literary agencies in the world. Based in New York, it was founded by Al Zuckerman, a former novelist, TV writer, and teacher of playwriting at Yale. They recently sold Paul Gilligan's Pluto Rocket, to Tundra, and Mac Barnett's The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza. to HarperCollins/Tegen.