Pink Elephant & The Sickness in Sumerian Comics' June 2023 Solicits
Pink Elephant #1 by E&E Plissken and Benson Chin, and The Sickness #1 by Lonnie Nadler and Jenna Cha debut in Sumerian Comics' June 2023 solicits and solicitations. Take a look at the whole shebang.
PINK ELEPHANT #1
WRITER | E & E PLISSKEN
ARTIST | BENSON CHIN
COVER ARTIST | BENSON CHIN
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99
IN-STORE DATE | 6/7/2023
FOC DATE | 5/7/2023
From the writers of Heavy Metal Drummer, The Purple Oblivion, and The Firstborns comes this 80s slasher, lysergic, weird, indie,
lynch-esque story. A group of teens on a road trip meet a creepy old woman at a gas station. A brief back and forth conversation with her
leads to a night of acid trips, teen hijinks, and a giant killer with an elephant head. Things are about to get weird.
THE SICKNESS #1
WRITER | LONNIE NADLER
ARTIST | JENNA CHA
COVER A | JENNA CHA
COVER B | SHINTARO KAGO
COVER C | SAM WOLFE CONNELLY
COVER D | TREVOR HENDERSON
B&W | PAGES | $6.00
IN-STORE DATE | 6/14/2023
FOC DATE | 5/14/2023
COVER D 1:30
Feeling sick? The Man may be following you… 1945: Daniel Buss, an anxious teenager living in small-town America, has been experiencing
strange symptoms: mood swings, increased sensitivity, and terrifying hallucinations, threatening to ruin his summer vacation
before freshman year. Worse, a stalking presence watches Daniel's every move. 1955: George Brooks—war vet and tireless doctor—
nears retirement from his decorated past. When a local housewife murders her entire family, her son—the sole survivor—is put into his
care; George grows obsessed with uncovering what could drive an ordinary person to such brutality. Though they live a decade apart,
their fates intertwine through a horrifying illness and the haunting figure who follows wherever they go. Jenna Cha is a comic book artist
from California. In 2019 she made her debut publication as the co-creator/artist for the Bram Stoker Award longlisted series Black Stars
Above, published by Vault Comics. Her other publishing credits include Z2 Comics, Oni Press, Image Comics, Tiny Onion Studios, and
the horror anthology Razorblades Magazine. She somehow ended up in Canada and will indubitably stay there. Lonnie Nadler is a multidisciplinary
writer from Canada. He is best known for his work at Marvel Comics writing for titles like Cable, X-Men, and Guardians of
the Galaxy. He released his critically acclaimed debut graphic novel, The Dregs, in 2017 from Black Mask Studios, named one of the best
100 horror comics of all time by Paste Magazine. In 2019 he co-created and wrote the historical fifiction, cosmic horror concoction, Black
Stars Above, which was longlisted for a Bram Stoker Award. Nadler has also written for Ubisoft, Oni Press, Image Comics, Aftershock
Comics, Z2 Comics, Razorblades Magazine, and numerous other publications. He can frequently be found crushed in between imposter
syndrome and delusions of grandeur.
FEEDER #2
WRITER | MARK BERTOLINI
ARTIST | DARYL KNICKREHM
COVER ARTIST | DARYL KNICKREHM
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99
IN-STORE DATE | 6/21/2023
FOC DATE | 5/21/2023
The violent adventures of Lee Kidd continue in this action
packed issue. What was once the most famous action movie
hero of the 80s has fallen on hard times. He's now an enforcer
for a local crime boss, but getting a second chance to change
his ways.
POPSCARS #4
WRITER | PAT O' MALLEY
ARTIST & COVER A | SANTI GUILLEN
COVER B | MARGUERITE SAUVAGE
COVER C | KARL SLOMINSKI
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99
IN-STORE DATE | 6/28/2023
FOC DATE | 5/28/2023
Popscars continues with this high octane issue where Pinky must come to terms with her new status.
She won't be able to contemplate it for long as she's got more pressing matters on her hands.
Harry has his own realization but it too will soon pass as Pinky is about to make him a very happy
man.
SOKO #3
WRITER | VANJA MISKOVIC, STEVE EKSTROM
ARTIST | ANTONIO FUSO
COVER A & B | FRANCESCO TOMASELLI
COVER C | ANTONIO FUSO
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99
IN-STORE DATE | 6/21/2023
FOC DATE | 5/21/2023
A late night boat raid leads to tragedy as an exposed
human-traffificking ring deepens the divide between
a corrupt, young beat cop and his veteran partner.
"A fearless thriller that refuses to pull any punches,
SOKO keeps you reeling from the opening sequence
up through the fifinal page cliffhanger. Not for the meek
of heart." – Alex Segura, bestselling and acclaimed
author of Secret Identity and The Black Ghost
CARTOON DIALECTICS #4
WRITER | TOM KACZYNSKI
ARTIST | TOM KACZYNSKI
COVER ARTIST | TOM KACZYNSKI
B&W | PAGES | $6.00
IN-STORE DATE | 6/21/2023
FOC DATE | 5/21/2023
The TERRAFORMERS are coming! Take an archaeo-mythological detour through antediluvian Sumer
in Utnapishtim's ARK as we search for the ultimate SOURCE of human nature in DEEP TIME. Also,
visiting Doctor Zizmor's offifice becomes a PSYCHE-ANALYSIS of the COMICS-CONSCIOUSNESS
continuum. Can comics think? Including Aesthetic Education, CARTOON HERMENEUTICS, and
barbarians. ETERNAL ideas in a convenient disposable COMIC BOOK package. The most dialectical
comic book on the planet. Nuff said!