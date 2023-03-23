Pink Elephant & The Sickness in Sumerian Comics' June 2023 Solicits Pink Elephant #1 by E&E Plissken and Benson Chin, and The Sickness #1 by Lonnie Nadler and Jenna Cha debut in Sumerian Comics' June 2023 solicits.

PINK ELEPHANT #1

WRITER | E & E PLISSKEN

ARTIST | BENSON CHIN

COVER ARTIST | BENSON CHIN

0423SM348 | 0423SM349

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/7/2023

FOC DATE | 5/7/2023

From the writers of Heavy Metal Drummer, The Purple Oblivion, and The Firstborns comes this 80s slasher, lysergic, weird, indie,

lynch-esque story. A group of teens on a road trip meet a creepy old woman at a gas station. A brief back and forth conversation with her

leads to a night of acid trips, teen hijinks, and a giant killer with an elephant head. Things are about to get weird.

THE SICKNESS #1

WRITER | LONNIE NADLER

ARTIST | JENNA CHA

COVER A | JENNA CHA

COVER B | SHINTARO KAGO

COVER C | SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

COVER D | TREVOR HENDERSON

0423UB357 | 0423UB358 | 0423UB359 | 0423UB360

B&W | PAGES | $6.00

IN-STORE DATE | 6/14/2023

FOC DATE | 5/14/2023

COVER D 1:30

Feeling sick? The Man may be following you… 1945: Daniel Buss, an anxious teenager living in small-town America, has been experiencing

strange symptoms: mood swings, increased sensitivity, and terrifying hallucinations, threatening to ruin his summer vacation

before freshman year. Worse, a stalking presence watches Daniel's every move. 1955: George Brooks—war vet and tireless doctor—

nears retirement from his decorated past. When a local housewife murders her entire family, her son—the sole survivor—is put into his

care; George grows obsessed with uncovering what could drive an ordinary person to such brutality. Though they live a decade apart,

their fates intertwine through a horrifying illness and the haunting figure who follows wherever they go. Jenna Cha is a comic book artist

from California. In 2019 she made her debut publication as the co-creator/artist for the Bram Stoker Award longlisted series Black Stars

Above, published by Vault Comics. Her other publishing credits include Z2 Comics, Oni Press, Image Comics, Tiny Onion Studios, and

the horror anthology Razorblades Magazine. She somehow ended up in Canada and will indubitably stay there. Lonnie Nadler is a multidisciplinary

writer from Canada. He is best known for his work at Marvel Comics writing for titles like Cable, X-Men, and Guardians of

the Galaxy. He released his critically acclaimed debut graphic novel, The Dregs, in 2017 from Black Mask Studios, named one of the best

100 horror comics of all time by Paste Magazine. In 2019 he co-created and wrote the historical fifiction, cosmic horror concoction, Black

Stars Above, which was longlisted for a Bram Stoker Award. Nadler has also written for Ubisoft, Oni Press, Image Comics, Aftershock

Comics, Z2 Comics, Razorblades Magazine, and numerous other publications. He can frequently be found crushed in between imposter

syndrome and delusions of grandeur.

FEEDER #2

WRITER | MARK BERTOLINI

ARTIST | DARYL KNICKREHM

COVER ARTIST | DARYL KNICKREHM

0423SM347

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/21/2023

FOC DATE | 5/21/2023

The violent adventures of Lee Kidd continue in this action

packed issue. What was once the most famous action movie

hero of the 80s has fallen on hard times. He's now an enforcer

for a local crime boss, but getting a second chance to change

his ways.

POPSCARS #4

WRITER | PAT O' MALLEY

ARTIST & COVER A | SANTI GUILLEN

COVER B | MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

COVER C | KARL SLOMINSKI

0423SM350 | 0423SM351 | 0423SM352

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/28/2023

FOC DATE | 5/28/2023

Popscars continues with this high octane issue where Pinky must come to terms with her new status.

She won't be able to contemplate it for long as she's got more pressing matters on her hands.

Harry has his own realization but it too will soon pass as Pinky is about to make him a very happy

man.

SOKO #3

WRITER | VANJA MISKOVIC, STEVE EKSTROM

ARTIST | ANTONIO FUSO

COVER A & B | FRANCESCO TOMASELLI

COVER C | ANTONIO FUSO

0423SM353 | 0423SM354 | 0423SM355

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/21/2023

FOC DATE | 5/21/2023

A late night boat raid leads to tragedy as an exposed

human-traffificking ring deepens the divide between

a corrupt, young beat cop and his veteran partner.

"A fearless thriller that refuses to pull any punches,

SOKO keeps you reeling from the opening sequence

up through the fifinal page cliffhanger. Not for the meek

of heart." – Alex Segura, bestselling and acclaimed

author of Secret Identity and The Black Ghost

CARTOON DIALECTICS #4

WRITER | TOM KACZYNSKI

ARTIST | TOM KACZYNSKI

COVER ARTIST | TOM KACZYNSKI

0423UB356

B&W | PAGES | $6.00

IN-STORE DATE | 6/21/2023

FOC DATE | 5/21/2023

The TERRAFORMERS are coming! Take an archaeo-mythological detour through antediluvian Sumer

in Utnapishtim's ARK as we search for the ultimate SOURCE of human nature in DEEP TIME. Also,

visiting Doctor Zizmor's offifice becomes a PSYCHE-ANALYSIS of the COMICS-CONSCIOUSNESS

continuum. Can comics think? Including Aesthetic Education, CARTOON HERMENEUTICS, and

barbarians. ETERNAL ideas in a convenient disposable COMIC BOOK package. The most dialectical

comic book on the planet. Nuff said!