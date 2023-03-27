Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #5 Preview: Hulks Smash Evil Plan! Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #5 brings the explosive finale! Hulks vs. evil priestess: who will prevail in this battle of titans? Probably the ones whose name is in the title.

Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #5

by Greg Pak & Manuel Garcia, cover by Carlo Pagulayan

WORLD BROKEN! A thousand years in the future, green-skinned Haarg, like Tala and her brother Balo, are reviled and persecuted on Planet Sakaar. So when Balo was kidnapped by an evil priestess, Tala enlisted the help of her Grandpa Cho, the Jen, and Korg of Krona to break him free. But as the priestess reveals her true endgame, only the power of Banner, the Green Scar himself, can stop her. But is that just part of the priestess' plan? Our story of prophecy, damnation and redemption comes to a shattering conclusion!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 29, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620250800511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution. To purchase comics previewed from Marvel, DC, IDW, BOOM!, Archie, and more, locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

