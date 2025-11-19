Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, planet of the apes

Planet Of The Apes Vs Fantastic Four From Marvel In 2026

Planet Of The Apes Vs Fantastic Four from Marvel in February 2026 by Josh Trujillo and Andrea di Vito

Planet Of The Apes Vs Fantastic Four is a new four-issue series by Josh Trujillo and Andrea di Vito, launching from Marvel Comics in February 2026.

PLANET OF THE APES VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1 (OF 4)

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art by ANDREA DI VITO

Colors by ERICK ARCINIEGA

Cover by GREG LAND

WORLDS COLLIDE! THE MARVEL UNIVERSE AND PLANET OF THE APES COLLIDE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN PLANET OF THE APES VS. FANTASTIC FOUR!

Marvel's First Family find themselves stranded on the Planet of the Apes! Witness history as the Fantastic Four cross paths for the very first time with Cornelius, Zira, Ursus – and of course Dr. Zaius! But they won't be going alone! Familiar foes from the Marvel Universe have set their sights on Ape City, setting the stage for a battle royale that fans won't soon forget! On Sale 2/4

"Marvel first published Planet of the Apes stories back at the very start with beloved comic adaptations of the original films. Today, that partnership continues with exciting new comic sagas set in different eras of the films, including last year's acclaimed Beware the Planet of the Apes series. Now, it's time to venture into uncharted territory with a series that bridges the world of Planet of the Apes with the Marvel mythos—and who better to lead the way than Marvel's First Family! If you thought talking humans raised daring questions about simian society, just wait until you see the chaos unleashed on Ape City when Super Heroes arrive in this epic pop culture showdown!"

"I grew up watching Planet of the Apes marathons on Saturday afternoons, so it's a huge thrill to write for these iconic characters!" Trujillo shared. "Having Marvel's First Family butt heads with Cornelius, Zira, and Dr. Zaius is just too much fun, and I can't believe I'm the one who gets to tell this epic tale. It's a mash-up decades in the making, and I hope you come along for the ride!"

"It sounds like a weird meeting at first, but then you realize that both these franchises were meant to meet sooner or later," Di Vito said. "Exploration has always been the Fantastic Four's main drive. Ending up on the Planet of the Apes is absolutely perfect for a classic FF adventure, set in the immortal tone created by Stan & Jack. I am honored to be the one to illustrate this 'first official meeting' between the Marvel Universe and Planet of the Apes."

