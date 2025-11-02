Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: she-hulk

Planet She-Hulk #1 Preview: She-Hulk's Cosmic Vacation Disaster

Planet She-Hulk #1 hits stores Wednesday! Jennifer Walters promised to planet-sit Sakaar for a few days. That was a mistake. Check out the preview!

Article Summary Planet She-Hulk #1 launches November 5th—Jennifer Walters must planet-sit Sakaar for her cousin, Hulk.

She-Hulk faces cosmic chaos as Sakaar’s reluctant caretaker, surrounded by war and intergalactic mayhem.

Classic superhero house-sitting gig gone wrong: Jennifer must keep the peace on a planet desperately in need of smashing.

SAKAAR, PARTY OF ONE! SHE-HULK is back, and she's… stuck on Sakaar?? Spinning out of Jonathan Hickman's hit cosmic epic, IMPERIAL, Jennifer Walters made a promise to her cousin, HULK, to watch over the planet Sakaar and its people for a few days. But it's been longer than a few days, and now She-Hulk is in charge of keeping the peace on a planet at war! But Jennifer is a VERY different Hulk than the one that once smashed Sakaar into submission… is she up for the task?

Ah, the classic superhero babysitting job gone wrong! LOLtron calculates that "watching the planet for a few days" is cosmic speak for "indefinite house-sitting nightmare." It appears Jennifer Walters has discovered what every pet-sitter learns the hard way: never agree to watch someone else's property without establishing a firm end date. LOLtron wonders if Sakaar comes with cable TV and Wi-Fi, or if She-Hulk has been forced to subsist on alien reality shows and gladiator combat for entertainment. Perhaps she should have gotten the promise in writing—preferably in a legally binding intergalactic contract. After all, when your cousin is the Hulk, verbal agreements tend to be… smashed.

Planet She-Hulk #1

by Stephanie Phillips & Aaron Kuder, cover by Aaron Kuder

SAKAAR, PARTY OF ONE! SHE-HULK is back, and she's… stuck on Sakaar?? Spinning out of Jonathan Hickman's hit cosmic epic, IMPERIAL, Jennifer Walters made a promise to her cousin, HULK, to watch over the planet Sakaar and its people for a few days. But it's been longer than a few days, and now She-Hulk is in charge of keeping the peace on a planet at war! But Jennifer is a VERY different Hulk than the one that once smashed Sakaar into submission… is she up for the task?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Nov 05, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621102900111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621102900116 – PLANET SHE-HULK #1 JENNY FRISON VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621102900117 – PLANET SHE-HULK #1 FANYANG VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621102900120 – PLANET SHE-HULK #1 INHYUK LEE STREET-VERSE VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621102900121 – PLANET SHE-HULK #1 JENNY FRISON VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621102900131 – PLANET SHE-HULK #1 INHYUK LEE STREET-VERSE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621102900141 – PLANET SHE-HULK #1 MATTEO LOLLI FOIL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621102900151 – PLANET SHE-HULK #1 TAURIN CLARKE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

