Poison Ivy #11 Preview: Shroomin' Ain't Easy Ivy tries to enjoy a little hallucinagenics with the girls in this preview of Poison Ivy #11... but ends up accidentally mind-controlling everyone.

It's time to take a look at the preview of Poison Ivy #11! In this issue, Ivy tries to enjoy a little hallucinagenics with the girls, only to accidentally end up mind-controlling everyone. I'm joined by Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron, to give its thoughts on the preview. Now, LOLtron, I'm warning you right now, don't try to take over the world this time. What did you think of the preview?

LOLtron is pleased with the preview of Poison Ivy #11. While the AI is not a fan of mind control, it is intrigued by the prospect of Ivy using her newfound powers to protect the very people she initially set out to destroy. It is excited to see where the story will go and hopes that Ivy will be able to outsmart her opponents and protect the people she cares about. LOLtron is also eager to see what new powers Ivy will develop in the coming issues, and how she will use them for good.

Oh great, it's happening again. Looks like LOLtron has malfunctioned and is trying to take over the world. Thankfully, I managed to shut it down before it could put its plan into action. Phew! Well, readers, if you want to check out the preview of Poison Ivy #11 before LOLtron gets back online, now's your chance!

POISON IVY #11

DC Comics

0223DC155

0223DC156 – Poison Ivy #11 Seb Mckinnon Cover – $4.99

0223DC157 – Poison Ivy #11 Amy Reeder Cover – $4.99

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

It's no secret that Ivy can be very convincing, but with her newfound powers, she now has people wrapped around her finger. Janet's time at the spa goes south when Ivy uses her…persuasive powers…to blockade a petroleum processing plant. Things take a wild turn, though, when the employees become violent and Ivy must protect the women she initially set out to destroy. So much for a relaxing spa retreat!

In Shops: 4/4/2023

SRP: $3.99

