Poison Ivy #26 Preview: Gotham's Wetlands Get a Toxic Makeover

In Poison Ivy #26, Pamela Isley tackles Gotham's industrial waste problem, but her eco-restoration project awakens an ancient, hungry entity. Can she handle the heat as fires sweep across America?

Article Summary Poison Ivy #26 sees Ivy resurrecting Gotham's wetlands but awakening an ancient, hungry entity.

As fires burn across America, Ivy's eco-restoration project leads to unintended consequences.

The issue by G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara will be in stores on October 2nd.

As she contends with a brand-new life and restored powers, Poison Ivy resumes her wrathful and just war for the balance of the natural world. Her latest mission: to restore life to the wetlands that Gotham City's industrial waste has destroyed. But her goals are upended when she unintentionally resurrects an ancient place from Gotham's past and with it…something hungry. Meanwhile, cleansing fires burn across America, seeking to rid the country of human influence. And somehow, Poison Ivy is to blame. Join the GLAAD Media Award-winning team of G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara for the third year of their beautiful, bleak, and blistering series. You won't want to miss out.

POISON IVY #26

DC Comics

0824DC107

0824DC108 – Poison Ivy #26 Jenny Frison Cover – $4.99

0824DC109 – Poison Ivy #26 Noobovich Cover – $4.99

0824DC110 – Poison Ivy #26 Kelley Jones Cover – $4.99

0824DC111 – Poison Ivy #26 Daniel Sampere Cover – $6.99

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

As she contends with a brand-new life and restored powers, Poison Ivy resumes her wrathful and just war for the balance of the natural world. Her latest mission: to restore life to the wetlands that Gotham City's industrial waste has destroyed. But her goals are upended when she unintentionally resurrects an ancient place from Gotham's past and with it…something hungry. Meanwhile, cleansing fires burn across America, seeking to rid the country of human influence. And somehow, Poison Ivy is to blame. Join the GLAAD Media Award-winning team of G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara for the third year of their beautiful, bleak, and blistering series. You won't want to miss out.

In Shops: 10/2/2024

SRP: $3.99

