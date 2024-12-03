Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: poison ivy

Poison Ivy #28 Preview: When Plants Have a Bone to Pick

Poison Ivy #28 hits stores this week, and Pamela Isley's actions have awakened ancient forces. Will her fight against the Order of the Green Knight lead to unexpected consequences?

There is something stirring in the world–a primordial force that has been reawakened by the one and only Pamela Isley, and another that is very unhappy about the former's return. Ivy's fight against the Order of the Green Knight sends her down a strange and horrifying path where she discovers that her actions have had a far wider-reaching impact than she ever dreamed.

POISON IVY #28

DC Comics

1024DC104

1024DC105 – Poison Ivy #28 Jenny Frison Cover – $4.99

1024DC106 – Poison Ivy #28 Pablo Villalobos Cover – $4.99

1024DC107 – Poison Ivy #28 David Nakayama Cover – $4.99

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

In Shops: 12/4/2024

SRP: $3.99

